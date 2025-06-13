Who is Alejandro Theodoro Orellana? Man arrested for aiding distribution of ‘bionic shield’ masks to LA protesters

The FBI has arrested a man accused of playing a key role in organizing violent anti-ICE demonstrations in Los Angeles. Alejandro Theodoro Orellana was taken into custody Thursday morning and now faces a federal charge of conspiracy to commit civil disorder, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli revealed on X. FBI arrests Alejandro Theodoro Orellana for providing aid in organizing violent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.(@USAttyEssayli/X)

Who is Alejandro Theodoro Orellana?

Alejandro Theodoro Orellana is a 29-year-old man from East Los Angeles who was arrested by the FBI on June 12, 2025, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit civil disorder. Federal authorities allege that Orellana distributed face shields and police-style masks to suspected rioters during a protest in Los Angeles that turned violent earlier in the week.

Orellana was charged with conspiracy to commit civil disorder after he allegedly gave out gas masks and riot shields to protesters on Tuesday. A video showed people running up to a Ford F-150 as a woman in the back handed out the gear. Authorities believe Orellana was driving the truck, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The unidentified woman was seen handing out “bionic shield” branded masks and riot shields to the protestors alongside Orellana while the National Guard was stationed nearby. The two seem to be travelling with a group of individuals. However, it is yet to be verified if the group was affiliated with any organization.

Essayli describes the protests as ‘organised’ and ‘well-funded’

In talks with Fox News, Essayli shared that the riots “appear” to be “well-orchestrated, coordinated and well-funded.” He continued, “We have made it a huge priority to try to identify, locate and arrest those who are involved in organizing, supporting, funding or facilitating these riots that they’re going on.” He added, “We want to understand who these people are and where these organizations are coming from.”

The video surfaced as President Trump ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to help restore order. Following Orellana’s arrest, the Department of Homeland Security is also stepping up its efforts to address the unrest.

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told The Post, “Secretary Noem’s message to the LA rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down.” She added, “ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”