Who is Alexander Zabel Jr? Man arrested outside Nancy Guthrie house after ‘grave’ found tip in Mexico; charges revealed

YouTuber Alexander Zabel Jr. was taken into custody outside the residence of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of missing Today star Savannah Guthrie, following multiple complaints from local residents. The 54-year-old was arrested on Thursday shortly before 5:00 p.m. in Tucson, Arizona, with additional information provided by the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) in an official statement.

YouTuber Alexander Zabel Jr. arrested near Nancy Guthrie's home after local complaints about his live-streaming. (REUTERS)

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"PCSD had received several complaints regarding Mr Zabel's behavior. At the time of the incident, Mr Zabel was live-streaming from outside the residence," the statement read.

Deputies approached him, and during the arrest, a PCSD sergeant was knocked to the ground, the statement continued. Zabel was then taken into custody without any further issues and was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. He faces charges of resisting arrest and public nuisance.

The arrest signifies the second occasion within the same week that Alexander has been detained. He was earlier arrested on Monday.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Police make 3 arrests amid missing probe; who are they? Know about charges

Who is Alexander Zabel Jr and what charges he faces?

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{{^usCountry}} Alexander, known for establishing the CriminalNetwork YouTube channel, faces two charges of obstructing a highway or thoroughfare and one charge of public nuisance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alexander, known for establishing the CriminalNetwork YouTube channel, faces two charges of obstructing a highway or thoroughfare and one charge of public nuisance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On the same Monday, streamers Troy Lewis Bradshaw and Damian Todd Enderle were also taken into custody near Nancy's residence, where both received citations for public nuisance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the same Monday, streamers Troy Lewis Bradshaw and Damian Todd Enderle were also taken into custody near Nancy's residence, where both received citations for public nuisance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At first, deputies provided warnings, subsequently posting no-trespassing signs and issuing citations for violations, stated the PCSD in a press release {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At first, deputies provided warnings, subsequently posting no-trespassing signs and issuing citations for violations, stated the PCSD in a press release {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Despite those efforts, some individuals continued to disregard the law…Sheriff Nanos will no longer tolerate behavior that disrupts the community or violates the law." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Despite those efforts, some individuals continued to disregard the law…Sheriff Nanos will no longer tolerate behavior that disrupts the community or violates the law." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos informed KVOA on Wednesday that they attempted to engage with the influx of streamers and YouTubers who came following Nancy's disappearance, but many disregarded their cautions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos informed KVOA on Wednesday that they attempted to engage with the influx of streamers and YouTubers who came following Nancy's disappearance, but many disregarded their cautions. {{/usCountry}}

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"We started getting calls from the neighbors about a certain group of these, I'll use the word, YouTubers, but the complaints got to be pretty egregious in that the behavior of those individuals was becoming pretty scary, pretty frightful to the neighborhood," he said.

Nancy Guthrie search operation in Mexico

Alexander's arrest occurred merely a day after a significant search operation was initiated in Mexico, close to the Arizona border, following an anonymous tip regarding Nancy's potential location.

As reported by the Mexican publication El Imparcial, a local group received a tip on Wednesday concerning the supposed site of Nancy's "grave," which led to an extensive search in the Mariposa area, where 25 unmarked graves had been previously discovered.

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The organization Buscando Corazones, dedicated to locating missing individuals in Mexico, stated that they found no evidence indicating that Nancy was buried in that location, but they confirmed that the search efforts would persist. The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 from her residence in Tucson, Arizona, with authorities suspecting that she may have been kidnapped.

To date, no arrests have been made related to her disappearance, and law enforcement has seemingly uncovered minimal evidence regarding her location—aside from the chilling doorbell camera footage released by the FBI in February.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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