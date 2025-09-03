Who is Alexis Lewis, Sen Cory Booker's wife-to-be? All on massive engagement reveal

Sen Cory Booker on Tuesday announced that he is engaged to longtime girlfriend Alexis Lewis. However, social media almost immediately started buzzing about Lewis' striking resemblance to the Democrat's ex-girlfriend Rosario Dawson. Cory Booker is engaged to Alexis Lewis(Instagram)

“I’m thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged!” the New Jersey Democrat wrote on Instagram. “I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée.”

Booker has been dating Lewis for about a year and a half. The couple lives in Washington DC.

Rosario Dawson ‘lookalike’

Social media users said that Lewis looks like Dawson. “Congratulations…but you definitely have a type…literally thought she was Rosario!” one person commented

“Literally came here looking for this comment. Could definitely be sisters!” another added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Who is Alexis Lewis?

Lewis is described as an employee at a real estate investment firm, as per an article cited by NJ.com. Specific details about her professional role remain limited.

The couple met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend approximately 16 months ago, around May 2024.

In his announcement, Booker called Lewis ‘one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life’. The senator shared photos of Lewis flaunting her engagement ring, hinting at a beachside proposal likely during the August recess.

Their relationship became more public after an interview with the Washington Examiner in August 2024, where Booker mentioned Lewis asking to see his Instagram ‘For You’ page on an early date, revealing his love for food and animal videos.

Booker, who has never been married, was previously linked to actress Rosario Dawson (2019-2022).

Cory Booker is a US senator from New Jersey, serving since 2013 as a Democrat. A former mayor of Newark, he is known for his focus on criminal justice reform, affordable housing, healthcare, and racial equity.