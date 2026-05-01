Who is Angela Faith Jourdan? Teacher who called herself ‘million dollar prostitute’ arrested after shocking incident

A substitute teacher in Florida was arrested, fired and charged after a disturbing incident in a classroom that left students shaken.

Florida sub Angela Faith Jourdan was arrested and fired after calling herself a "million dollar prostitute,"(Pexel - representational image)

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Angela Faith Jourdan was taken into custody on Monday after she was found acting erratically inside a classroom at Lake Minneola High School in Minneola, Florida. The Lake County School District terminated her employment the same day.

"We are aware of the arrest. Parents have been notified. The substitute teacher was hired 2/4/2025, and employment was terminated today," the district said in a statement to News 6.

Who is Angela Faith Jourdan?

Angela Faith Jourdan was a substitute teacher hired by Lake County Schools in Florida on February 4, 2025. She was assigned to Lake Minneola High School in Minneola, where she worked until her arrest and termination on Monday. Beyond her brief employment with the district, little else has been made public about her background.

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{{^usCountry}} The case report notes she has a history of bipolar disorder and investigators believe her behavior on the day of the incident may have been linked to a mental health episode, according to the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case report notes she has a history of bipolar disorder and investigators believe her behavior on the day of the incident may have been linked to a mental health episode, according to the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What happened inside the classroom? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What happened inside the classroom? {{/usCountry}}

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According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Jourdan was not following the lesson plan at all. Instead, she was making inappropriate and explicit remarks to students including telling them she would engage in sexual activity with them and referring to herself as a "million dollar prostitute," according to Fox News.

That was not all. Deputies say she was also twerking in the classroom, slamming her hands on a desk and yelling before authorities arrived.

A school resource officer received an alert around 10:20am local time and arrived to find Jourdan yelling and saying that they should "put her in prison for life," according to reports.

When the assistant principal stepped in and asked her to gather her belongings and leave the place, she refused.

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"Ms. Jourdan refused, stating that she did not want to be Tasered," the case report states, as per NY Post.

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She was eventually restrained by a deputy and escorted to the front office. Bodycam footage obtained by News 6 showed her arguing with deputies as they tried to remove her from the building.

"I am not a threat and I will not be killed," she told officers. "I already got tased by the police in Pine Hills and I double-dare you."

“You thought that was a weapon, right? Then you're gonna say I was a threat," as per Post.

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Deputies handcuffed her and removed her from the building.

She now faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, simple battery and two counts of disruption of a school function, according to Fox News.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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