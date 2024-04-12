Who is Aroh Barjatya? India-born scientist who led NASA mission to study total solar eclipse's impact on ionosphere

Aroh Barjatya, a renowned scientist of Indian origin, led NASA's crucial mission that was launched during a total solar eclipse on April 8. The space agency's Atmospheric Perturbations around the Eclipse Path (APEP) mission was first launched during annular solar eclipse in October 2023. After the successful launch of the mission, Barjatya thanked his colleagues, students, and the devoted team at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and Wallops Sounding Rocket Program Office.(Aroh Barjatya)

Last year, the instruments aboard the rockets observed abrupt and dramatic changes in the ionosphere.

According to Barjatya, researchers noticed disturbances in the second and third rocket that could have an impact on radio communications.

Prior to the launch on Monday, he stated that they are really eager to relaunch them during the total solar eclipse in order to see whether the perturbations begin at the same altitude or their scale and amplitude remain the same.

Barjatya thanks colleagues after NASA launched three sounding rockets during solar eclipse

During solar eclipse on Monday, three Black Brant IX sounding rockets were fired from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The APEP mission aims to investigate the disruptions in the Earth’s upper atmosphere, which occurs when the moon temporarily blocks the sun’s light.

NASA launched three Black Brant IX sounding rockets were fired from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.(NASA)

According to NASA, Barjatya is presently employed as an engineering and physics professor at Florida's esteemed Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He also oversees Embry-Riddle's renowned Space and Atmospheric Instrumentation Lab.

NASA in a statement emphasised the importance of the APEP mission and mentioned Barjatya's crucial contribution in coordinating it.

After the successful launch of the mission, Barjatya thanked his colleagues, students, and the devoted team at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and Wallops Sounding Rocket Program Office.

"My deepest gratitude to all my fellow researchers at collaborating institutions and insanely capable and stellar students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, as well as, most crucially, to everyone at NASA Wallops Sounding Rocket Program Office and NASA Goddard Space Flight Center for helping accomplish six complex rocket missions in six months!!!" he wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

All you need to know about Aroh Barjatya's education and family background

Aroh has attended schools and colleges in India before moving to the United States for higher studies. While his father Ashok Kumar Barjatya is an eminent chemical engineer, his mother Rajeshwari is a homemaker.

After completing his schooling in Mumbai's Patalganga, he traveled to Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pilani, and Solapur. He graduated from the esteemed Walchand Institute of Technology in Solapur with a degree in electronics engineering.

In 2001, Aroh moved to the United States to obtain a master's degree in electrical engineering at Utah State University, continuing his quest for academic achievement. He subsequently pursued a doctorate in spacecraft instrumentation from Utah State University after delving more into engineering.