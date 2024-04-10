News channel accidentally airs footage of man's testicles during solar eclipse coverage

When showcasing viewer-submitted footage of Monday's solar eclipse, a Mexican news outlet unintentionally broadcasted a man's testicles, which has now led to an Internet mockery. The three anchors of RCG Media's 24/7 news program were reporting the eclipse when they showed footage of the celestial occurrence submitted by viewers. Among the submitted videos, a man shared a video of his testicles, which was accidentally played on the local TV, as per reports. Snapshot of the three anchors of RCG Media's 24/7 news program. (X/@CollinRugg)

While the male host listed the cities from which the eclipse could be seen, videos on the left side of the screen cut to a man blocking the sun with his testicles. One of the two female anchors could be heard gasping in disbelief, but her male colleague continued to report. (Also Read: US man suffers scorpion sting on testicles while sleeping in a Las Vegas hotel)

According to the New York Post, the tape was immediately removed from the screen, with the male anchor stating that viewers submitted the clips.

Watch the video here.

After this post was shared, it gained more than nine million views. The video also received numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and expressed their shocking reactions.

How did X users react to it?

An individual wrote, "Mankind never disappoints with low IQ and low impulse control."

A second added, "It’s a disturbing sight to watch, especially for those two ladies." (Also Rad: Doctors shocked to find a 32 cm live eel inside Vietnamese man's rectum, perform emergency surgery)

A third added, "Eclipse or not, that was definitely not the kind of shadow they were expecting to cast on their broadcast! Hopefully, they can bounce back from this mishap and keep their viewers' eyes where they belong - on the sky, not down below!"

"Having worked in media my entire life— I can only imagine how much screaming there was in the locker room. The director definitely tore someone a new one," commented a fourth.