Who is BloodHound Q50's girlfriend? Emotional Instagram post after rapper's death catches eye - ‘It’s always been us'

BloodHound Q50 or Mikquale T. Cooper was a Chicago rapper who was killed when multiple gunmen drove up next to his car on September 13.

BloodHound Q50 sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and shoulder and succumbed to his injuries. (X/@Kurrco)

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The rapper was in his Tesla when it was riddled with bullets at the Fuller Park gas station as per multiple reports. The 22-year-old ‘was in a vehicle when two vehicles pulled alongside and multiple offenders from each vehicle began firing at the victim who was seated in the driver’s seat,’ a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said to PEOPLE.

The incident took place at the 4200 block of South Wentworth at approximately 3:58am. The spokesperson added that BloodHound Q50 suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and shoulder and was treated on scene before subsequently being declared dead.

Also Read | BloodHound Q50's mother breaks silence after rapper's reported death, sends chilling message to trolls

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{{^usCountry}} Several people mourned the loss of BloodHound Q50 including a girl friend, who put up emotional posts after his demise. BloodHound Q50's female friend puts up Instagram post {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people mourned the loss of BloodHound Q50 including a girl friend, who put up emotional posts after his demise. BloodHound Q50's female friend puts up Instagram post {{/usCountry}}

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The Instagram user going by renee362_ put up a series of photos of her and the late rapper, who she called her ‘bestfriend’.

“I love u so much more than I could put in words,” she added.

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“To my bestfriend… i’m literally torn I could never imagine life without you no matter what it’s always been us. Over 10 years of friendship of memories , laughs , and arguments we watched each other grow up What am i gonna do? You’re my real twin same person different bodies lol I love u so much more than I could put in words. I have your secrets that i’ll never tell they don’t know u like I do… I can’t put my finger around this i’ve never lost a friend let along a best friend this hurts so bad quale u just broke me I can’t even believe it this feels like a dream and im just waiting to wake up. You could never do no wrong in my eyes twin im so hurt I love you forever. Aye tho you everything they talk about couldn’t be seen in literally nothing YK THAT. A piece of my heart will always belong to you. Rest In peace until we meet again,” the full post reads.

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While some believed that the Instagram user was the late rapper's girlfriend based on the touching post, this does not appear to be true. As per 954 Fast Pitch TV, which shares pop culture and music news online, nine of BloodHound Q50's girlfriends posted about him after his demise.

Who is BloodHound Q50's girlfriend?

As per reports, BloodHound Q50 was not in any official relationship. Hence, there are no details about his girlfriend. However, as per reports and the social media posts, the late rapper had several female friends with whom he was close, and they mourned his loss.

As for the Instagram user ‘renee362_’ who appears to have known BloodHound Q50, there's not much details either. One photo from May 2025 showed her in Miami, Florida. She appears to have joined Instagram in July 2016.