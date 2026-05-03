Who is Brailen Weaver? Kentucky teen held for killing 2 bank workers: 5 things to know as he left clues on social media
Brailen Weaver, an 18-year-old, was arrested for allegedly murdering two bank employees in Kentucky after a high-speed chase.
The teen, who was arrested and charged with the alleged murder of two bank employees in Kentucky, has been identified, with authorities stating that the suspect led police on a high-speed chase reaching 130 mph before being apprehended.
The suspect has been identified as Brailen Weaver, as per a media release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, along with a federal criminal affidavit acquired by PEOPLE, which was submitted to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky on Friday, May 1.
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Brailen Weaver: 5 things to know on Kentucky teen's alleged crime
- Weaver, 18, faces charges of armed bank robbery, the use of a firearm during a violent crime, and causing death with a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, according to the release.
- As stated in the federal affidavit, Weaver, who was wearing a mask, entered a U.S. Bank situated in Berea at around 1:57 p.m. local time on Thursday, April 30. He is accused of shooting and killing a male bank employee and a female bank teller, who were later identified as 42-year-old Brian Switzer and 35-year-old Breanna Edwards, respectively.
- Following the shooting of the victims, Weaver is said to have “checked multiple drawers and then immediately left the bank,” according to the affidavit.
- Weaver escaped the location, and officials reported that he subsequently shared a post on social media around 8:00 p.m. that evening, featuring a meme depicting an individual in an alien mask clutching a stack of cash. The phrase “I pledge allegiance to da bag” — a colloquial expression for money — was inscribed on the image, according to a photograph of the meme included in the affidavit.
- Authorities eventually connected Weaver to a silver BMW and recognized the vehicle on Interstate 75 that evening. Weaver collided with his vehicle and escaped on foot, according to the document. He was apprehended by authorities at around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, May 1, as stated in the release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Weaver is set to appear in court on Monday, May 4, at 2 p.m., as stated in the release.{{/usCountry}}
Weaver is set to appear in court on Monday, May 4, at 2 p.m., as stated in the release.{{/usCountry}}