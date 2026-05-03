Who is Brailen Weaver? Kentucky teen held for killing 2 bank workers: 5 things to know as he left clues on social media

The teen, who was arrested and charged with the alleged murder of two bank employees in Kentucky, has been identified, with authorities stating that the suspect led police on a high-speed chase reaching 130 mph before being apprehended.

Brailen Weaver, a teenager charged with murdering two bank employees in Kentucky, led police on a high-speed chase reaching 130 mph before his arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.(AP)

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The suspect has been identified as Brailen Weaver, as per a media release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, along with a federal criminal affidavit acquired by PEOPLE, which was submitted to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky on Friday, May 1.

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Brailen Weaver: 5 things to know on Kentucky teen's alleged crime

Weaver, 18, faces charges of armed bank robbery, the use of a firearm during a violent crime, and causing death with a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, according to the release. As stated in the federal affidavit, Weaver, who was wearing a mask, entered a U.S. Bank situated in Berea at around 1:57 p.m. local time on Thursday, April 30. He is accused of shooting and killing a male bank employee and a female bank teller, who were later identified as 42-year-old Brian Switzer and 35-year-old Breanna Edwards, respectively. Following the shooting of the victims, Weaver is said to have “checked multiple drawers and then immediately left the bank,” according to the affidavit. Weaver escaped the location, and officials reported that he subsequently shared a post on social media around 8:00 p.m. that evening, featuring a meme depicting an individual in an alien mask clutching a stack of cash. The phrase “I pledge allegiance to da bag” — a colloquial expression for money — was inscribed on the image, according to a photograph of the meme included in the affidavit. Authorities eventually connected Weaver to a silver BMW and recognized the vehicle on Interstate 75 that evening. Weaver collided with his vehicle and escaped on foot, according to the document. He was apprehended by authorities at around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, May 1, as stated in the release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

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{{^usCountry}} Weaver is set to appear in court on Monday, May 4, at 2 p.m., as stated in the release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weaver is set to appear in court on Monday, May 4, at 2 p.m., as stated in the release. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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