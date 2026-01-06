Cea Weaver row: Mamdani official's alleged old posts go viral amid fury over remark on ‘white people's property'

Cea Weaver is caught in a controversy after her remarks on white people and their properties. The newly appointed director of New York City’s Office to Protect Tenants was heard saying in a resurfaced video clip that ‘white people will have a different relationship to property.’ Cea Weaver was appointed by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani.(X/@ViralVideos)

The clip began to do the rounds after Mayor Zohran Mamdani appointed her to the post earlier this month. Weaver, in the resurfaced clip speaks of moving away from treating property as an individual asset, and viewing it as collective ownership structures, and notes ‘families, especially White families’ might find their relationship with properties changing. Notably, Weaver has since deleted her X account amid the backlash, but her alleged old posts have nor resurfaced as well, compounding the ire against her ideologies.

What do the alleged old posts by Cea Weaver say

Alleged old posts by Weaver were shared on social media. To be sure, they were shared by unverified profiles. HT. com could not independently verify the authenticity of these posts.

One post, allegedly made in 2018, has Weaver saying "There is no such thing as a "good" gentrifier, only people who are actively working on projects to dismantle white supremacy and capitalism and people who aren't."

In another post from 2018, Weaver had allegedly said “Impoverish the *white* middle class. Homeownership is racist / failed public policy.”

Other allegedly controversial statements from Weaver also began to surface. In one instance, she'd allegedly said "Private property including and kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy masquerading as "wealth building" public policy."

Weaver's current role includes overseeing tenant education, enforcement of housing standards and coordinating with other city agencies on issues pertaining to housing. Mamdani has also indicated that his policies will try and help renters.

Weaver is not the only Mamdani appointee to court controversy. Previously, Catherine Almonte Da Costa had to step down from her position as director of appointments after old antisemitic tweets surfaced.