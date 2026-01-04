Zohran Mamdani, other New York leaders rip Trump over Venezuela attack, Nicolas Maduro's capture: ‘Act of war’

New York political leaders on Saturday responded to President Donald Trump's administration plan involving the capture and indictment of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani emphasized the importance of congressional authorization. (File Photo/Reuters)(HT_PRINT)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the issue in social media posts following the capture and indictment of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in New York.

Also Read: US strike on Venezuela: Where did operation take place? Here’s the map

Zohran Mamdani reacts to ‘capture’ and indictment of Venezuelan President

The newly inaugurated New York City Mayor said he was briefed on the US military's capture of Maduro and his wife, "as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City."

He called out the administration's military operation, saying, “Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law.” Mamdani continued, “This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home. My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance, ” in his statement, as reported by Newsweek.

Also Read: Who could replace Nicolás Maduro? Key contenders emerge as US 'captures' Venezuelan President

Other New York leaders react

Governor Kathy Hochul also said she was briefed on the matter, calling out Trump for a "flagrant abuse of power by acting without congressional approval." She continued, “New York is home to a vibrant Venezuelan community, and I stand with families here and abroad in their hopes for a better, more stable future,” her statement.

The governor said that there "are no credible threats to New York at this time," but added that "State Police are coordinating with our partners in law enforcement to monitor the situation and keep New Yorkers safe."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, also weighed in on the matter. In a statement, he said, “Let me be clear: Nicolás Maduro is an illegitimate dictator. But launching military action without congressional authorization and without a credible plan for what comes next is reckless. The administration has assured me three separate times that it was not pursuing regime change or taking military action in Venezuela. Clearly, they are not being straight with Americans,” on Saturday.

He added, "The idea that Trump plans to now run Venezuela should strike fear in the hearts of all Americans. The American people have seen this before and paid the devastating price.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James said, “Nicolás Maduro was a brutal dictator who caused the people of Venezuela pain and suffering. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Venezuela here in New York and abroad. But I also believe in the Constitution. As such, I am deeply concerned with the administration’s continued abuse of the rule of law,” in two posts on X.

In a post on X, NY Congresswoman Yvette Clarke of Brooklyn said, “The Trump administration launched a large scale military attack on a sovereign nation and kidnapped its sitting president, without Congressional approval and without consideration of any of the consequences their illegal actions may bring.” She added, "This act of aggression is unconstitutional, un-American, and a direct threat to our democracy. We cannot stay silent while the rule of law is ignored."

Vance and Republicans defend Trump administration

Vance said that the operation to “capture” Maduro shows that Trump “means what he says.” He added, “The president offered multiple off ramps, but was very clear throughout this process: the drug trafficking must stop, and the stolen oil must be returned to the United States,” on social media.

Johnson, the Republican leader in teh US House of Representatives, welcomed the US strikes on Venezuela as a “decisive and justified operation that will protect American lives.” On social media, he said, “President Trump is putting American lives first, succeeding where others have failed, and under his leadership the United States will no longer allow criminal regimes to profit from wreaking havoc and destruction on our country.”