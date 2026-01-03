Who could replace Nicolás Maduro? Key contenders emerge as US 'captures' Venezuelan President

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had been captured and removed from the country, creating a sudden power vacuum in the nation's leadership. Trump declared the capture of Maduro, leading to a leadership void in Venezuela. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)(AP)

Trump said, “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement,” on Truth Social.

Contenders who could replace Nicolas Maduro

Edmundo González

One potential successor is Edmundo Gonxalez, who teh United States has recognized as the victor of Venezuela's contested 2024 presidential election, as reported by Newsweek.

Maduro's party nonetheless declared victory, a result later upheld by Venezuela's highest court. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Gonzalez, prompting him to flee to Spain amid growing concerns for his safety.

María Corina Machado

Another possible figure to step into the void is Maria Corina Machado, the leader of the opposition Vente Venezuela party and a central face of the anti-Maduro movement. Machado won the 2003 opposition primary by a wide margin but was barred from running for president by the Supreme Tribunal of Justice, as reported by Newsweek.

She later emerged on the international stage after fleeing Venezuela, having spent months in hiding, and went on to receive the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, appearing publicly in Oslo following her escape.

Flores and Maduro indicted

On Saturday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said, "They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers,” in a statement, as reported by The Hill.