Who is Bruno Valenzuela? Caregiver accused in alleged assault of 5-year-old with cerebral palsy

Bruno Valenzuela, 31, was employed as a home caregiver through the Christian Nursing Registry at the time of the alleged incident, according to police and reporting by Audacy. His role involved providing in-home care to pediatric patients with medical needs.

The hospital visit triggered an investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department’s Special Victims Section. Valenzuela was taken into custody Thursday night at his Brentwood home and now faces multiple charges, police said. He has since been terminated from his position.

Authorities say the caregiver, identified as 31-year-old Bruno Valenzuela, reacted aggressively when the child began coughing and crying, allegedly slapping him on the back and chest. The child later showed visible bruising, prompting family members to seek medical care at Stony Brook University Hospital two days after the incident.

A Long Island caregiver has been arrested as cops alleged a 5-year-old child, with cerebral palsy under his care, was assaulted inside the child’s Port Jefferson home. Suffolk County Police allege the incident occurred on December 20 , 2025, while the caregiver was working a home assignment through a private nursing registry.

Authorities have not released details about how long Valenzuela worked as a caregiver or how many patients he may have been assigned to during his tenure.

Police confirmed he is no longer employed with the registry following his arrest.

Charges filed Valenzuela has been charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a felony under New York law, as well as endangering the welfare of a child, according to Suffolk County Police.

The New York Daily News reported he was scheduled for arraignment in Central Islip.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes a family member may have been mistreated by Valenzuela to contact the Special Victims Section. Police said the investigation remains ongoing and additional information could emerge.

Valenzuela has not publicly commented on the allegations.