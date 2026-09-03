Who was Carlton Johnson II, Minneapolis shooting suspect? 5 things to know as two dead, six hurt in gunfire

Carlton Johnson II has been identified as the shooting suspect in the Minneapolis incident on September 2 that left two dead and six injured. KARE11 reported on the suspect's identity based on multiple sources.

Carlton Johnson II has been identified as the shooting suspect in the Minneapolis incident that left two dead and six injured. (AP Photo)

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The shooting on Wednesday injured three police officers, two of whom were hit by gunfire. The suspect is also dead. Here's all you need to know about Carlton Johnson II.

Who is Carlton Johnson II? 5 things to know

Carlton was about to be evicted from the Loring Towers on East Grand Street. He reportedly had a pattern of behavior which ranged from loud arguments with others, walking around the property with a firearm on display and stating to neighbors he'd kill someone. Carlton is now deceased but cops have not said how he died. The shooting reportedly began as a domestic incident between Carlton and one of the victims. Police said that the incident involving Carlton took place in an upper floor of the Loring Towers and a haze "significantly limited their visibility."

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{{^usCountry}} A local news page on X noted that eviction papers had been filed against Carlton Johnson II and all occupants of his unit in Loring Towers in late June. The page also noted that Carlton had a history of prior drug and domestic arrests. Further, they shared an alleged photo of the shooting suspect. HT.com could not independently verify the information from this social media page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A local news page on X noted that eviction papers had been filed against Carlton Johnson II and all occupants of his unit in Loring Towers in late June. The page also noted that Carlton had a history of prior drug and domestic arrests. Further, they shared an alleged photo of the shooting suspect. HT.com could not independently verify the information from this social media page. {{/usCountry}}

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What else to know about Carlton Johnson II's behavior

A Fox9 report meanwhile, noted that the suspect was facing eviction due to making threatening statements. While the report did not name Carlton Johnson II, it noted that he had made statements about a firearm to a security officer in Loring Towers as well, last June.

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The 35-year-old reportedly ‘lifted up his shirt to display his firearm’. He is believed to have been living on the ninth floor of the building and was in the apartment complex since March 2025.

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As per the report, Carlton Johnson II assaulted another resident on the premises in March 2026. On June 11, then, he ‘walked around the premises with a firearm openly displayed’ and even entered the management office with his firearm openly displayed.

He had also displayed his gun to people on the sidewalk, the report noted. He was previously accused of assaulting a sibling in 2018 and had pleaded guilty to destruction of property but denied assaulting anyone. The suspect reportedly spent four days in jail and was sentenced to probation. As per the report, the judge at the hearing said the suspect had ‘anger issues’.