By Lizbeth Diaz Mexican musician, family members slain in gruesome shooting at upscale penthouse

MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 - A Mexican musician, his pregnant wife, 3-year-old daughter, a young domestic worker and the family's pet dog were tied up and shot dead in a gruesome scene at his penthouse in an upscale residential block outside Mexico City.

Their 6-year-old son was found at the scene unharmed, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Jonathan Melendez, 38, was a composer who played keyboard for the indie rock band Camilo Septimo. His wife, Ana Paola, was approximately four months pregnant, officials said.

The couple, their toddler daughter, and a 21-year-old woman who worked at their home had all been shot at the apartment on Tuesday night, the State of Mexico prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The victims, including the family's dog, were bound with duct tape. The three-year-old girl was shot in the head at close range, authorities said. Two other victims were also shot in the head, and one was shot in the back.

The prosecutor's office said it had arrested two suspects, including an associate of Melendez who could have used his relationship with the musician to gain access to the apartment.

Neighbors reported hearing shouts and gunshots, local media reported, and the bodies were found inside the penthouse shortly before midnight.

Camilo Septimo is a synthpop and indie band that was expected to play its next show in the border city of Ciudad Juarez later this month.

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