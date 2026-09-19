Who is Carrot Top's girlfriend Amanda Hogan? Reported suicide attempt puts comedian's relationships in focus

Comedian Carrot Top or Scott Thompson reportedly attempted suicide on Friday and was rushed to a hospital. TMZ reported that the 61-year-old had tried to kill himself in the Las Vegas area and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Carrot Top and Amanda Hogan have been dating since 2014. (Facebook/Carrot Top)

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While his Luxor show stands canceled after the suicide attempt, Carrot Top remains in hospital ‘recovering’ and is surrounded by his family and those closest to him, TMZ further noted.

Carrot Top's suicide attempt has come amid legal battles for the comedian. It was reported that a second accuser Zachary Defazio, has come forward, and is backing the claims of Billboard chart singer Brian Evans.

Defazio alleged that he and Carrot Top shared explicit text messages and photographs. The 25-year-old also claimed that he met Carrot Top on Grindr, the gay dating app, when he was 19, and was given alcohol by the comedian while he was below the legal drinking age limit.

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Carrot Top has not admitted liability for these allegations but they have sparked questions about the comedian's relationship. He's known to be in a relationship with girlfriend Amanda Hogan for a long time. Here's all you need to know about her.

Who is Amanda Hogan?

Carrot Top and Amanda Hogan have been dating since 2014. She's a business owner who was born in August 1983, a profile from The US Sun notes.

Hogan is the founder of Any Thyme Catering, a catering and event-planning company. Her Instagram page also promotes the business along with a home decor business called Studio One Workshop. It was earlier reported that Hogan has a pottery and handmade tableware shop on Etsy.

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While the two have mostly kept their relationship private, The Sun article noted they likely met in Las Vegas as Hogan's business is based there.

Hogan's Facebook account notes she's from Woodbury Heights, New Jersey.

Carrot Top's posts for Amanda Hogan

Carrot Top has put out posts in the past tagging Amanda Hogan. On Facebook, in 2022, he mourned the loss of their pet. Amanda Hogan's Facebook profile also shows a photo of the dog, and she has a picture with the pet as her Instagram profile picture as well.

On October 7, 2022, Carrot Top wrote “There are no words to describe this feeling.. I just lost my best friend.. we all know the day will come but nobody is prepared. Part of life that is just tough. She now is at peace.. she was so loved.. thanks everybody over the years for loving her and bringing gifts and treats and most of all love. God bless .. Hailey is in heaven and love you,” tagging both Hogan and her catering business.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).