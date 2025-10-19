Who is Chandler Langevin, US politician who called for mass deportation of Indians?

After his social media posts urging the US government to deport Indians sparked widespread outrage, politician Chandler Langevin has been under fire and, on Saturday, was reportedly censured by the city council in a 3-2 vote for his controversial remarks. In a series of social media posts, Langevin has called for deportations of Indians across the United States.(X/Screengrab)

In his most recent post dated October 18, the Florida politician addressed the presence of conservative Hindus and Indians in the US, who agree with him on mass deportation stances.

“Some of you may not agree and that is ok, but I have been traveling the state of Florida the past two weeks engaging in dialogue with conservative Hindu groups. Many are coming around to realize that mass immigration into America, even from India, is hurting them as well and are willing to leverage their influence to help save America,” one of his recent posts on X read.

Who is Chandler Langevin

US politician Chandler Langevin is Florida's Palm Bay city council member and was elected last year.

In his X bio, Chandler Langevin describes himself as a "Christian, family man, “Conservative, Navy Corpsman (FMF) and a Jeffersonian”.

“There's not a single Indian that cares about the United States,” he wrote on one such post.

“They are here to exploit us financially and enrich India and Indians. America for Americans,” he added further. Following the backlash, the US politician clarified that his remarks were regarding temporary visa holders, and not the Indian American community.

Recently on his birthday, Langevin had called on US president Donald Trump to revoke all Indian visas as a “birthday wish”.

"Today is my birthday and all I want is for @realDonaldTrump to revoke every Indian visa and deport them immediately. America for Americans," Langevin wrote on X on October 2.

In another instance, the US politician vented his disappointment as he told reporters that Indians in the US are only here to “drain the pockets” of Americans.

"Indians don't assimilate. They're here to drain our pockets and get back to India rich… or worse… to stay,” Langevin was quoted by reporters.

As per a report by the Washington Post, the move from the city council will now require Langevin to get a consensus before he puts something on the agenda. Furthermore, the censure also disallows the politician from making commissioner comments and removes him from committees.