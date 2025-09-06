Who is Claire Shipman? Columbia University President engaged to former soccer star Kati Jo Spisak

Acting President Claire Shipman of Columbia University got engaged to Kati Jo Spisak, a former professional soccer player and coach. Claire Shipman, who graduated from Columbia herself, has led the varsity since March.(Reuters)

According to Paula Froelich of NewsNation, the couple first interacted in 2021 when Shipman was promoting her book, “The Confidence Code: The Science and Art of Self-Assurance — What Women Should Know.” Spisak, 41, was employed at the front office of the team.

Claire Shipman's previous marriage

The 62-year-old Shipman was previously married to Jay Carney, who is currently the global head of policy and communications at Airbnb and served as White House press secretary under President Barack Obama. The pair has two kids together.

An insider told Froelich that the ex-spouses and their new companions "get along really well," and that Carney, 60, is reportedly in a committed relationship with an unidentified woman.

A look at Claire Shipman's career

She was named as new acting president after Katrina A. Armstrong stepped down from the post. The announcement was made one week after the university and the Donald Trump administration reached an agreement to discuss government money.

““I assume this role with a clear understanding of the serious challenges before us and a steadfast commitment to act with urgency, integrity, and work with our faculty to advance our mission, implement needed reforms, protect our students, and uphold academic freedom and open inquiry,” she said in a statement.

Prior to that, she worked as a senior correspondent and standby anchor on ABC's "Good Morning America" for 15 years. Shipman, who was born in Washington, D.C., also worked as NBC White House correspondent.

All about Kati Jo Spisak

Spisak was the head coach of the Washington Spirit Reserves and the goalie for three professional soccer teams: the Boston Breakers, Saint Louis Athletica, and the Washington Freedom. The native of Missouri now owns a sports agency.

The couple presently divides their time between New York and Washington, D.C., and their acquaintances say they intend to get married by the end of the year.