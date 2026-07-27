Who is Connor Seifert? Oregon man charged after illegally catching and ‘wrestling’ sharks in disturbing videos

An Oregon man has been charged after allegedly illegally fishing a species of protected sharks in Washington state, and then sharing bizarre videos of himself “wrestling” his catches on social media. 27-year-old Connor Seifert had been pulling bluntnose sixgill and broadnose sevengill sharks from the state’s Puget Sound for months, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said, per the New York Post. He would then boast about his illicit prizes on social media.

Connor Seifert is accused of illegally catching and ‘wrestling’ sharks in disturbing videos (Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife)

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Seifert filmed strange videos with the sharks after pulling them out of the water. In one of the videos authorities provided, he is seen forcing open a shark’s mouth while stepping on its back. Another video shows Seifert holding a shark by the tail out in the open air, with the shark wriggling desperately.

It is reportedly illegal to fish for sharks in Puget Sound. The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife says that there are laws to protect angling the seadogs as they travel to the sound to give birth to their pups that later travel out to the ocean.

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{{^usCountry}} Sixgill and sevengill sharks are both listed as a “Species of Greatest Conservation Need,” according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The Seattle Times says that sixgill sharks can grow up to 18 feet in length, weigh 1,300 pounds, and live up to 80 years. On the other hand, sevengill sharks can grow to nearly 10 feet and weigh 240 pounds. Who is Connor Seifert? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sixgill and sevengill sharks are both listed as a “Species of Greatest Conservation Need,” according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The Seattle Times says that sixgill sharks can grow up to 18 feet in length, weigh 1,300 pounds, and live up to 80 years. On the other hand, sevengill sharks can grow to nearly 10 feet and weigh 240 pounds. Who is Connor Seifert? {{/usCountry}}

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Seifert is from Saint Helens, Oregon. Officers arrested him at a pier in South Puget Sound in June while he was allegedly pulling a sixgill shark out of the water to take a photo with.

He has been charged with nine counts of unlawful fishing and one gross misdemeanor. He also faces a gross misdemeanor charge for allegedly lying to officers, which carries a potential fine of up to $5,000 and up to one year in jail. Each misdemeanor unlawful fishing count carries a potential fine of up to $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail, per the Independent.

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The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife opened its investigation back in April after it received as many as 14 complaints about Seifert. “Many people were notifying us, like, ‘Hey, this person is doing this,’” said Lt. Kit Rosenberger with Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police, according to the Independent. “Targeting these sharks, catching them, mishandling them, dragging them out of the water, wrestling with them.”

Seifert was arraigned in Pierce County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty, and will be back in court next month.

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