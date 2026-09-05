Who is Corie Walsh? Frankfort mom texted about Lindsay Clancy hours before allegedly killing kid - 5 things to know

Corie Walsh has been accused of killing her two-year-old son, hours after she texted friends about the Lindsay Clancy trial, which was ongoing at the time. Lindsay was accused of killing her kids – Cora, Dawson, and Callan, and stood trial in Massachusetts. Due to one juror holding out, a mistrial has now been declared in Lindsay's case.

Corie Walsh has been accused of killing her two-year-old son. (X/@TheCalvinCooli1)

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Meanwhile, Walsh was arrested when cops came to her home on Tuesday. Here's what to know about Corie Walsh.

Who is Corie Walsh? 5 things to know

Corie A. Walsh, a 38-year-old mother from Illinois, killed her two-year-old in south suburban Frankfort. Authorities arrived to the home in the 22700 block of Brook Stone Court to find the boy unresponsive and Walsh trying to harm herself. Walsh was initially hospitalized and was slated to be moved to the Will County Jail to await a detention hearing. Walsh is facing three counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors have claimed that Walsh told them she murdered her kid because he was the devil, as per reports.

Reports indicate that an infant and two school-aged children were at home, but were unharmed. The children's father was not present. Walsh was also taken to the hospital but her injuries were found to be non-life threatening.

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This came hours after Walsh was speaking about the Lindsay Clancy case in a group text. The incident has sparked ‘copycat’ claims even as the Massachusetts trial grabbed national attention.

While the Will County Coroner’s Office has ruled the child died by homicide, an official cause of death has not been released yet.

What was said about the Frankfort homicide

Frankfort Police Chief Leanne Chelepis said in a news release “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, their loved ones, and everyone affected by this heartbreaking tragedy,” adding, “We ask our community to keep them in their thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy as they navigate this profoundly difficult time.”

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Walsh's attorney told ABC 7 “This is a tragedy, for the Walsh family all of whom are mourning the loss of this child. It is also a tragedy in that Corey herself was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time this happened. It is our hope that through a thorough presentation and investigation of the facts, that all of us will come to see this heartbreak for what it is.”

A photo of Walsh was also shared online.

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Notably, while Walsh is being called a ‘copycat’ of Lindsay Clancy since she was texting about the trial before allegedly killing her child, the Massachusetts woman herself has been called a copycat online.

This is due to the similarities between Clancy's case and that of Deirdre Morley, an Irish mother who killed her kids. The latter was also a nurse and tried to harm herself after killing her children. She was found not guilty in 2021.