Who is Corinne Baum? Cincinnati teacher ripped for comment about not getting ‘that news' after WHCD shooting: ‘Fire her’

A children’s teacher is being blasted for indicating that she is upset that President Donald Trump was not killed in Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting. The woman was identified on social media, including by Libs of TikTok, as Corinne Baum.

A police K-9 Unit officer works outside the venue following a shooting incident during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Baum did not explicitly say that she wanted Trump to be assassinated, but she did express her frustration that she did not wake up to “that news.”

Who is Corinne Baum?

Libs of TikTok shared a screenshot of Baum’s LinkedIn account, which revealed that she is a teacher at The Children's House in Cincinnati.

Read More | Kari Lake raises concerns about ‘nonexistent security’ at WHCD, ‘Nobody asked to visibly inspect my ticket…’

“Man, there's been a few creators on here saying that like Friday or yesterday could have been the day and then I wake up to that news but not that news,” Baum said in the video. “We're gonna have to pay really close attention to what they're trying to actually distract us from.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Netizens blasted Baum in the comment section. “She should have a restraining order to not be within 1,000 feet of a school,” one user wrote, while another said, “Another demonic person who shouldn't be influencing our future generations!” “Mentally ill teachers should not be any where near our children let alone teaching them in a classroom. Parents- if this is your child’s teacher, pull them out immediately. This could be a matter of life or death. WE MUST PROTECT OUR CHILDREN,” wrote a user. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netizens blasted Baum in the comment section. “She should have a restraining order to not be within 1,000 feet of a school,” one user wrote, while another said, “Another demonic person who shouldn't be influencing our future generations!” “Mentally ill teachers should not be any where near our children let alone teaching them in a classroom. Parents- if this is your child’s teacher, pull them out immediately. This could be a matter of life or death. WE MUST PROTECT OUR CHILDREN,” wrote a user. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Every parent needs to contact this school! Immediately!” one user said. “Who is hiring all of these lunatics to be the teachers of our children?” said a user, while another wrote, “Definitely fire her!! A sick in the head person teaching young children is never a safe bet. How could you ever trust her?”

Read More | ‘I just want to go home’: Erika Kirk breaks down in emotional moment after White House shooting | Video

One said, “Vet all educational employees! It's way overdue!”

Donald Trump and other government officials were evacuated from the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after gunshots broke out. Shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen, 31, faces charges of two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of assault on an officer using a dangerous weapon after breaching security at the Washington Hilton. He shot a law enforcement agent who was not seriously injured, Newsweek reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON