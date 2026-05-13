Cynthia West: 5 things on Thomas Massie's ex-girlfriend accusing him of hush money offer

Cynthia West, a former girlfriend of Kentucky representative Thomas Massie has reportedly accused him of a hush money offer. As per Axios, the Republican stands accused of offering West $5000 to drop a wrongful termination complaint against close ally Representative Victoria Spartz.

Cynthia West, a former girlfriend of Thomas Massie, accused the Republican lawmaker of offering her hush money. (X/@ThePatriotOasis, X/@apinionsvary)

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West's accusations take on significance as they have surfaced a week before the primaries, on May 19. Massie's primary opponent is Ed Gallrein and the Kentucky primary has become the most expensive in US history, Axios reported, as President Donald Trump seeks to oust his party member who had pressed the administration to release the Epstein Files.

Meanwhile, Massie's ex told the publication that she's not been in contact with Trump's political operation or Massie's opponent's campaign. She further said that she broke her silence due to her resentment towards Massie. West accused the Kentucky Republican of double standards, in seeking transparency when it came to the Epstein files while attempting to silence her with cash when she accused Spartz of wrongdoing. Amid the interest in West, here is all you need to know about Thomas Masie's ex-girlfriend.

Cynthia West: 5 things on Thomas Massie's ex-girlfriend

West worked at Spartz's office for about six weeks. Massie, her boyfriend at the time, had reportedly arranged for it. West said that after she broke up with Massie, she was fired by Spartz. West was reportedly offered $60,000 to settle her wrongful termination complaint against Spartz. However, it came with a nondisclosure agreement and she refused to sign the document. West said she lived in Florida, and was a social worker and a mother. Describing her relationship with Massie, West claimed that the Republican had first reached out to her over X direct messages about mid-August 2024. West said that she is legally separated now and that Massie had ‘pursued’ a relationship, as it seemed to her. West went on to say it was an ‘intense, romantic’ relationship that was developing very quickly with Massie.

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{{^usCountry}} West on to say that she and Massie took several trips together, including to South Africa. She went on to say that at the time, she had joint custody of her children and that Massie paid for most of the trips. In the video, West could be heard saying that she was doing all this for accountability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} West on to say that she and Massie took several trips together, including to South Africa. She went on to say that at the time, she had joint custody of her children and that Massie paid for most of the trips. In the video, West could be heard saying that she was doing all this for accountability. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I know what the future holds for me,” West said. She also noted that she's a member of the school board in Okaloosa County, Florida, and acknowledged that it might have some ‘negative impact’ on her. However, she batted for accountability and integrity saying “I have to walk the walk.” West also said she'd been considering going public for a long time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I know what the future holds for me,” West said. She also noted that she's a member of the school board in Okaloosa County, Florida, and acknowledged that it might have some ‘negative impact’ on her. However, she batted for accountability and integrity saying “I have to walk the walk.” West also said she'd been considering going public for a long time. {{/usCountry}}

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Massie did not reply to Axios, but referred them to Kentucky state Rep. Steven Doan, a family law attorney. The latter questioned West's credibility, citing filings from her previous divorce. A spokesperson for Spartz told the publication the “office cannot comment on the details of Ms. West's pending allegations, but we can confirm that Ms. West held a temporary 90-day probationary position with our office, and her employment was not extended beyond that period due to unsatisfactory job performance.”

West meanwhile claimed the shortcomings in her divorce filing stemmed from the fact that she'd opted to represent herself.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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