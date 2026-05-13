Who are Benjamin Ellisten, Maxim Lott? 5 things on White House officials amid alleged 'getting rid' of Trump speech

Benjamin Ellisten and Maxim Lott are two White House officials who allegedly spoke against President Donald Trump and his administration. Ellisten allegedly even spoke about ‘getting rid’ of Trump as per James O' Keefe, who released an audio of the officials.

As per a report from Tucker Carlson's Daily Caller, the White House put Ellisten on administrative leave. HT.com could not independently verify the information about Ellisten and Lott.

However, the report on the two White House officials openly caught expressing anti-Trump sentiments has captured the attention of many online.

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“He needs to be fired immediately,” a pro-MAGA page wrote. Another added “Traitors.. or actors everywhere. Or both.” Yet another said “Beware of snakes in your midst!”. Videos of Ellisten and Lott were shared online as well.