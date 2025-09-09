Who is Debisa Ephraim? Northern Colorado sheriff issues warning over ‘dangerous’ inmate's release

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams has been forced to release former inmate Debisa Ephraim, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and assault in April this year, according to CBS. While Debisa Ephraim was deemed incompetent to stand trial, the sheriff issued a formal warning on X to make the public aware of Ephraim’s “past violent actions.” Weld County Sheriff warns of ‘dangerous’ inmate Debisa Ephraim.(X/@WeldSheriff)

Who is Debisa Ephraim?

Debisa Ephraim, 21, is a refugee from Tanzania. He has engaged in two violent attacks on Northern Colorado men, Sheriff Steve Reams told CBS.

According to the official statement by the Weld County Sheriff, Ephraim was arrested by the Greeley Police Department on April 5, 2025, on suspicion of criminal attempt to commit a second-degree murder, criminal assault, and misdemeanor.

The Greeley Police later accused Ephraim of first-degree burglary and menacing felony on April 23.

However, since Debisa Ephraim has been deemed incompetent to stand trial, the Weld County Sheriff had to release him despite evidence of his attacks. As per the House Bill 24-1034, he must now be given mental health care.

“Colorado HB24-1034 has created a crisis where very dangerous individuals are being released to the street to reoffend over and over, this is the latest example,” the Weld County Sheriff mourned the development in a press release on X. He prayed Ephraim would not “hurt another innocent victim”.

Debisa Ephraim had knocked out two men in public

Weld County Sheriff uploaded videos of Debisa Ephraim’s attacks on X. “The public deserves to know of his past violent actions so they can protect themselves accordingly,” the press release read.

In the video, Debisa Ephraim appears to knock two grown men out in public. While the first incident is believed to have occurred in Fort Collins, the second assault allegedly took place in Greeley, Colorado. Ephraim continues to viciously punch the men after they have passed out, in the brief clip.

