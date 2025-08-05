A person accused of throwing a sex toy onto the court during the Golden State Valkyries' 77-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream last week has now been charged with several offenses. Delbert Carver was arrested on Saturday, August 2, and booked at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Georgia. Who is Delbert Carver? What we know about 23-year-old accused of throwing sex toy on WNBA court (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)(AP)

Who is Delbert Carver?

Carver is 23 years old and has been booked on counts of disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure, and criminal trespass. However, he was released on an undisclosed bond on Sunday, August 3. Clayton County court records obtained by USA Today said that the case is "pending," and a court date has yet to be determined.

A green object was thrown from the crowd, by Carver, at Gateway Center Arena during a game on July 29. The object ended up near the top of the free throw line. A law enforcement officer retrieved the sex toy using a towel while officials allowed the game to be continued.

During the third quarter of the Valkyries' game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, another sex toy was thrown onto the court. However, no arrests have been made in that incident.

The WNBA later warned people against throwing objects on the court, saying violators would be "immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban," and could be “subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities." "The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league," the WNBA said in a statement. "Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans. In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."