Caitlin Clark's BFF's plea to fans throwing adult toys on court: 'Going to hurt us'

The Friday night game between Chicago Sky and Golden State Valkyries saw an untoward object being thrown onto the basketball court. Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark's reported BFF, took to X to address the issue of sex toys being thrown on basketball courts. (AP)

The WNBA game had to be stopped so the referee could remove the sex toy that someone had chucked on the court during the game.

Viewer discretion advised; NSFW video ahead.

What does the video show?

The clip shows a green item being thrown on court during the game. When the referee goes to check it, one can see it is a sex toy, particularly a dildo. The item is removed from the court and an attendant picks it up, wrapped in a cloth, to allow the game to continue.

Notably, this is the second time in a week that an untoward object has been thrown on court, and that too during a Valkyries game.

How WNBA star Sophie Cunningham reacted

Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham took to X to address the issue, saying “stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us.”

Cunningham, herself, has meanwhile been in the news and not all of it has been for her actions on the court. Recently, before Fever's game against Chicago Sky, Cunningham sported a ‘Hot Girls Eat Arby’s' tee-shirt, and later announced on Instagram that she was partnering with the fast food chain.

During the Chicago vs Indiana game, Cunningham also seemingly lost her balance and fell on a cameraman who was sitting courtside. Videos of the fall began to circulate online with the caption saying ‘Cunningham sat on the cameraman’s face'.

In the clip, Cunningham can be seen trying to throw the ball, while running backwards, and the momentum makes her lose her balance, so she almost sits on what appears to be a cameraman's face on the side of the court. However, the Fever player who is Caitlin Clark's reported BFF, immediately realizes the situation and picks herself up to continue the game.



