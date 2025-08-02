Caitlin Clark injury row: Fever star's return date revealed in latest update ahead of away run

Caitlin Clark is nearing her return. The Indiana Fever star missed her sixth consecutive game on Friday as Stephanie White and co took on the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. At the time of writing this story, the Fever were leading 77-69. Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever laughs on the bench during the first half against the Dallas Wings(Getty Images via AFP)

Clark, who had a perfect run coming into the 2025 season, has been reduced to just 13 games because of multiple leg injuries and her 16.5 points per game are below her 19.2 mark over 40 games last season when she was named WNBA Rookie of the Year.

The 23-year-old's latest injury came in Fever's win over the Connecticut Sun on July 15. While the team does not have an official return date, the latest update indicated that she could be back soon.

Indiana said that Clark ‘underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week, which confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered’.

The team added that Cailin Clark will ‘continue working with the medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being’.

The positive update comes as Indiana are battling a series of tough road games. After Dallas, they will play the Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury.

Caitlin Clark opens up on injury concerns

Clark recently spoke about her injuries this season. “This is the first time I haven't felt like a young body that can run around and sprint every day and just continue to do that. Being a professional athlete, you really have to take care of both your body and your mind -- it's been a journey learning about that,” she told Glamour over All-Star weekend.

Ahead of the Dallas Wings game, the Fever was in sixth place with a two-game advantage on the ninth-place Washington Mystics. They will be hoping to get Clark on the court.