Who is Doug Jones? Party, political views, wife, children and more as he prepares to face Tommy Tuberville

Doug Jones, a longtime Alabama Democrat and former US senator, is projected by NBC News to win the 2026 Democratic nomination for governor. He will face Republican Tommy Tuberville in the general election. Doug Jones is an American attorney, former US senator from Alabama. (Facebook/ Doug Jones)

Who is Doug Jones? Doug Jones is an American attorney, former US senator from Alabama, and the projected winner of the 2026 Democratic primary for Alabama governor.

Jones is best known for prosecuting two Ku Klux Klan members involved in the 1963 Birmingham church bombing, Jones served in the Senate from 2018 to 2021 before losing re-election to Republican Tommy Tuberville.

Early life and education Jones was born on May 4, 1954, in Fairfield, Alabama. His father worked for US Steel, while his mother was a homemaker. He earned a political science degree from the University of Alabama before completing his law degree at Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.

He began his career in public service as counsel for former Alabama Sen. Howell Heflin on the Senate Judiciary Committee and later worked as an assistant U.S. attorney.

Prosecutor who gained national attention Jones rose to national prominence while serving as US attorney for the Northern District of Alabama from 1997 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton.

He is best known for successfully prosecuting two Ku Klux Klan members responsible for the 1963 bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church, an attack that killed four Black girls. The convictions came nearly four decades after the bombing.

Jones also helped prosecute domestic terrorist Eric Rudolph, who was linked to the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Park bombing and the 1998 Birmingham abortion clinic bombing.

US Senate career In 2017, Jones pulled off a major upset by defeating Republican Roy Moore in a special Senate election. His victory made him the first Democrat elected to the US Senate from Alabama in 25 years.

Jones was sworn into office in 2018 and served until 2021. During his term, he focused on bipartisan legislation, healthcare access, education, and veterans’ issues. He lost his re-election bid in 2020 to Republican Tommy Tuberville.

Also Read: Election results today: Who won races in Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Idaho?

Family and personal life Doug Jones is married to Louise New Jones. The couple has three children, Courtney, Carson, and Christopher, and several grandchildren. They live in Birmingham, Alabama.