Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Doug Mills, the veteran photojournalist behind the Pulitzer-winning Trump shooting images?

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 06, 2025 02:04 AM IST

The New York Times photojournalist Doug Mills was awarded the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography for his images of the shooting of Donald Trump. 

Veteran photojournalist Doug Mills has been awarded the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography for his striking images of the July 2024 shooting of President Donald Trump. A senior photographer for The New York Times since 2002, Mills specializes in White House coverage. He has covered major political moments throughout his four-decade career.

The New York Times photojournalist Doug Mills was awarded the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography.(X/ Doug Mills)
The New York Times photojournalist Doug Mills was awarded the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography.(X/ Doug Mills)

Mills has previously won two Pulitzer Prizes. He was honored in 1993 for team coverage of the Clinton/Gore campaign. He won his Pulitzer for investigative reporting on the Monica Lewinsky affair.

In both 2020 and 2023, Mills was honored with the Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage by Visual Journalists, presented by the White House Correspondents' Association.

Apart from political events, Mills has also covered popular sporting events like the World Series, and Super Bowls, and 16 Olympics.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Who is Doug Mills, the veteran photojournalist behind the Pulitzer-winning Trump shooting images?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On