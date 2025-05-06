Who is Doug Mills, the veteran photojournalist behind the Pulitzer-winning Trump shooting images?

Veteran photojournalist Doug Mills has been awarded the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography for his striking images of the July 2024 shooting of President Donald Trump. A senior photographer for The New York Times since 2002, Mills specializes in White House coverage. He has covered major political moments throughout his four-decade career. The New York Times photojournalist Doug Mills was awarded the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography.(X/ Doug Mills)

Mills has previously won two Pulitzer Prizes. He was honored in 1993 for team coverage of the Clinton/Gore campaign. He won his Pulitzer for investigative reporting on the Monica Lewinsky affair.

In both 2020 and 2023, Mills was honored with the Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage by Visual Journalists, presented by the White House Correspondents' Association.

Apart from political events, Mills has also covered popular sporting events like the World Series, and Super Bowls, and 16 Olympics.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information