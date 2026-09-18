Who is Edward Andrew Paltzik? Lindsay Clancy holdout juror's lawyer warns against fake fundraisers - ‘Stay away from…’

The legal counsel representing Michael P. Desronvil, who served as the sole dissenting juror in the Lindsay Clancy homicide trial, has stated that no crowdfunding campaigns soliciting contributions under his client's name have received official authorization. The attorney has issued a public advisory cautioning people against making donations to such initiatives.

Attorney Edward Paltzik warns against fake fundraisers

Juror Michael P. Desronvil expressed concerns over being cut off during deliberations on Lindsay Clancy’s trial, which resulted in a deadlocked jury.

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Attorney Edward Paltzik sent this cautionary statement via X on Thursday, asserting that any fundraising platforms on GiveSendGo or GoFundMe purporting to benefit Desronvil are either fake or were established by people lacking legitimate contact with him. He has described all such efforts as unauthorized fraudulent schemes pending further communication from his office, while acknowledging that certain campaign organizers may harbor genuine intentions.

One fundraising initiative has accumulated substantial financial contributions following the conclusion of Clancy's trial, which resulted in a mistrial. Specifically, a GiveSendGo campaign titled “Stand With the Juror” had accumulated $284,995 in donations as of Thursday.

In the social media post, Andrew asserted that his client would not be giving any further interviews.

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{{^usCountry}} "We are focused entirely on his health, safety, and well-being," Paltzik said. "There will be a time for accountability and a time for the real story of the Lindsay Clancy Trial to be told. But not right now." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are focused entirely on his health, safety, and well-being," Paltzik said. "There will be a time for accountability and a time for the real story of the Lindsay Clancy Trial to be told. But not right now." {{/usCountry}}

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Paltzik further stated that his client remained “safe and sound at an undisclosed secure location in a rural area of Northern New England.”

Also Read: Patrick Clancy's new wife Rachel Danis appearance on 60 Minutes sparks uproar: ‘This is really bizarre’

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Lindsay Clancy case

The jury became deadlocked at 11-1 after exceeding 38 hours of deliberation, resulting in the termination of Clancy's trial. Desronvil declined to render a not guilty verdict based on insanity. She is currently facing three murder charges pertaining to the deaths of her three children. The prosecution has not yet announced their intention regarding whether to pursue a retrial, with the subsequent hearing scheduled for September 29.

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The two parties in this matter are expected to appear before the court on September 29th, at which time the subsequent procedural actions will be determined.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz has not yet made a public declaration regarding his intention to pursue a retrial of Clancy.

Michael P. Desronvil speaks out

On Thursday, Desronvil issued a statement to NewsNation through a spokesperson. “I didn’t have any doubts. As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present. Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she (Clancy) knew exactly what she was doing and planned.“

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