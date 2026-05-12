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Who is Eileen Wang? 5 things to know on ex-Arcadia Mayor as she admits to being a ‘China agent’

Arcadia mayor Eileen Wang resigned after admitting in court she ran a China-linked propaganda news site targeting Chinese Americans for Beijing officials.

Updated on: May 12, 2026 06:12 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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Eileen Wang, the Mayor of Arcadia in Los Angeles County, California, has resigned after she admitted to running a propaganda news website under the instruction of the People's Republic of China. Wang was named in the charges in court documents unsealed on Monday in California.

Former Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang.(Eileen For Arcadia 2022/ Instagram)

According to the New York Post, Eileen Wang admitted to acting as an illegal foreign agent at the behest of China in a plea deal before the court. She was elected mayor of the Arcadia City Council in 2022.

According to the court documents, Eileen Wang allegedly ran a news website for Chinese Americans, called "US News Center." Though claiming to be a source of news, the website allegedly spread fake news to boost Chinese propaganda. The website was active between 2020 and 2022 and not while Wang held the post of Arcadia's mayor.

In this article, we will look at 5 things about Eileen Wang and the case of being an illegal agent for the People's Republic of China.

3. More Allegations Against Fiancé: The New York Post reports citing the US Department of Justice that Wang's then-fiancé, Yaoning ''Mike' Sun spied on Taiwan for China via the US.

4. Pleaded Guilty: On Monday, she pleaded guilty to the charges after her arraignment in a LA County. When convicted, she could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

5. Has Tried To Distance Herself From Fiancé: Eileen Wang has been tied to the allegations through her ex-fiancé. However, she maintains her relationship with Sun had ended, and she is not responsible for his actions. But the fact that he was her campaign manager in 2022 has complicated her case.

Also read: Iran breathes fire before journos, Trump then brands Tehran's proposal ‘stupid’ ahead of China trip | Videos

What To Know About Yaoning Sun

Yoaning 'Mike' Sun was first charged with conspiracy for spying for China in 2024 after initial accusations of being an illegal foreign agent. He was sentenced to four years in federal prison in February 2026.

“Ms. Wang is just the latest to act as an agent for the PRC and it should terrify Americans that she was able to rise to the highest levels of local office in her city,” LA prosecutor Bill Essayli said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

china propaganda campaign us news california los angeles
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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