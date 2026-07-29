A search is underway after a North Carolina woman mysteriously disappeared while visiting the Caribbean island nation of Grenada. 44-year-old Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Waddell went missing while staying at the white sand beach resort neighborhood of Grand Anse in the capital of St. George’s, the Royal Grenada Police Force said Thursday, July 23.

Who is Elizabeth Waddell? 5 things to know about North Carolina woman who disappeared in the Caribbean (Liz Waddell/Facebook)

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Officials who launched a search for Elizabeth appealed to fishermen, boat operators and residents living on the southern coastline to be on the lookout for her and report any sightings. She was last seen on Grand Anse Beach at around 8 pm on Wednesday, July 22.

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Five things to know about Elizabeth Waddell

Here are five things to know about Elizabeth Waddell:

Elizabeth is married to Cailen Waddell, an operations manager for the department of parks, recreation, and cultural resources in Cary, North Carolina, per the New York Post.

Elizabeth was pictured sporting short pink hair in the missing persons notice. However, she was described as having short blonde hair with a medium build, according to police.

Elizabeth is said to be about 5 feet tall despite the official press release stating she was 5 feet 5, according to WTVD.

Elizabeth graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy and later opened the Art of Movement Physical Therapy in Cary. Here, she combined her decade of physical therapy experience and over two decades of experience in fitness and dance.

Elizabeth’s bio says that she has experience with both neurologic and orthopedic populations.

Elizabeth said in her last Facebook post , shared on May 23, that she was being treated for “long-COVID/post-viral and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome with a root cause of endometriosis & perimenopause insanity.” She said that her symptoms started last September and forced her to stop working and going to the gym, and spending most of her days sleeping.

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