Who is Elizabeth Waddell’s husband, Cailen Waddell? New details on missing North Carolina therapist as family opens up

Elizabeth “Liz” Waddell, the North Carolina physical therapist who went missing while on vacation in Grenada, has been at the center of an international search for more than a week. As investigators continue looking into what happened, her husband, Cailen Waddell, has been sharing regular updates and working closely with authorities.

Who is Elizabeth Waddell’s husband? Cailen Waddell breaks silence on her disappearance (Credit: Elizabeth Waddell/Facebook)

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Elizabeth, 44, was last seen on July 22 after leaving an Airbnb near Grand Anse Beach in St. George’s and going for a swim. While the search has not found any answers yet, Cailen has said that, after discussions with investigators and officials, he believes there was no foul play.

Authorities, however, continue to treat the case as an active missing person investigation.

Who is Cailen Waddell, husband of missing Elizabeth Waddell?

Cailen Waddell lives in Cary, North Carolina, where he works as an Operations Manager with the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources. He and Liz share an adopted adult daughter named Suwan.

According to Liz’s professional profile, the couple enjoyed traveling, spending time outdoors, staying active and supporting local businesses in their hometown.

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{{^usCountry}} After Waddell was reported missing, Cailen traveled to Grenada on July 24 to help with search efforts. He also created a website to share verified updates and appealed for anyone with information to come forward. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Waddell was reported missing, Cailen traveled to Grenada on July 24 to help with search efforts. He also created a website to share verified updates and appealed for anyone with information to come forward. {{/usCountry}}

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Grenada Police Commissioner Randy Connaught later said Cailen had been “very cooperative” with investigators, the FBI regional liaison and the U.S. Embassy.

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What Cailen Waddell said about Elizabeth “Liz” Waddell’s disappearance?

In his latest update, Cailen said days of searching had not led to any breakthrough.

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“Over the past week, family, friends, local authorities, and countless Grenadian citizens have devoted hundreds of hours to trying to locate her. Despite our exhaustive efforts, we have not been successful. After careful and thoughtful consultation with family, local authorities, the U.S. Embassy, and others here in Grenada, I join authorities in believing there was no foul play.”

He also shared that Waddell had been comfortable in the water before she disappeared.

“She communicated her confidence in her swimming and location, as well as the beauty of the island.”

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Investigation into Elizabeth Waddell remains active

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Even after Cailen’s statement, police have not reached a final conclusion about what happened.

During a press conference, Commissioner Randy Connaught said, “The Royal Grenada Police Force has not reached or announced any final conclusion regarding the circumstances surrounding Ms. Waddell’s missing person’s status. At this time, the matter continues to be treated as a missing person investigation.”

Cailen also said investigators are trying to understand Waddell’s movements between the last surveillance footage around noon and when witnesses reported seeing her in the water around 5:30 p.m. He urged anyone with information to come forward, adding, “No detail is too small.”