Who is Francisco Ivan Mendiola? Miami International Airport shooting suspect faces multiple charges - 5 things to know

Francisco Ivan Mendiola has been charged after four shots were fired towards a Miami International Airport terminal, striking a trash can and an unoccupied vehicle.

Francisco Ivan Mendiola was charged over the shooting incident at the Miami International Airport. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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The incident on Wednesday, September 23, prompted large law enforcement response at the the ninth busiest airport in the US (as per 2025 numbers).

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office noted that deputies responded to the airport around 4:05pm after reports of shots fired. Detective Joseph Peguero Rivera said that it was an isolated incident and authorities later clarified that there was no active shooter threat and no injuries that had come from the shooting. MIA further clarified that all passengers and employees were safe.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, here's everything to know about Francisco Ivan Mendiola, the man charged over the MIA shooting incident. Who is Francisco Ivan Mendiola? 5 things to know Francisco Ivan Mendiola is a 31-year-old who faces a felony count of shooting or throwing a deadly missile, one misdemeanor count of unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place and two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief. According to the affidavit filed, Mendiola fired four rounds near an airport terminal, CBS News reported. Of these, three were fired toward the terminal and struck a trash can. The fourth hit an unoccupied Dodge Challenger. Mendiola was found on the second floor of the short-term parking garage, and one deputy saw him holding a firearm and loading a magazine into it. Many passengers had frantically directed authorities towards the shooting suspect. He was later taken into custody while seated on a bench in the short-term parking area. They found a firearm in his backpack and four spent shell casings were found near the area where he was present. The firearm Mendiola was carrying had two 16-round-capacity magazines containing 12 rounds each. As per authorities, Mendiola appeared intoxicated and was acting aggressively, making an interview impossible at the time due to his condition and behavior. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, here's everything to know about Francisco Ivan Mendiola, the man charged over the MIA shooting incident. Who is Francisco Ivan Mendiola? 5 things to know Francisco Ivan Mendiola is a 31-year-old who faces a felony count of shooting or throwing a deadly missile, one misdemeanor count of unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place and two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief. According to the affidavit filed, Mendiola fired four rounds near an airport terminal, CBS News reported. Of these, three were fired toward the terminal and struck a trash can. The fourth hit an unoccupied Dodge Challenger. Mendiola was found on the second floor of the short-term parking garage, and one deputy saw him holding a firearm and loading a magazine into it. Many passengers had frantically directed authorities towards the shooting suspect. He was later taken into custody while seated on a bench in the short-term parking area. They found a firearm in his backpack and four spent shell casings were found near the area where he was present. The firearm Mendiola was carrying had two 16-round-capacity magazines containing 12 rounds each. As per authorities, Mendiola appeared intoxicated and was acting aggressively, making an interview impossible at the time due to his condition and behavior. {{/usCountry}}

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MIA shooting: Passengers react

While the investigation remains underway, people at the Miami International Airport reacted to the shooting incident. When Mendiola opened fire, there were several people nearby and flights were operating normally as well.

A Tennessee family at the scene recounted what it was like. “I heard a loud pop, and I look at my father, and we both agree that it’s not a tire. It’s a pistol,” tourist Joshua Miller told WSVN.

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A travel influencer and blogger added “So we were standing right here waiting on our Uber and we heard three shots go off and the man was in there. God was with us today, and that’s the most important thing I can say.”