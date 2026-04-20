Who is Gabriela Saldana? Florida student arrested over alleged bomb threat while naming Netanyahu, ‘Drop some bonbons’

A 23-year-old Florida International University (FIU) student was arrested after she posted messages about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a university group chat. Authorities reportedly interpreted Gabriela Saldana’s messages as a bomb threat targeting a campus event.

Who is Gabriela Saldana and what is she accused of?

Who is Gabriela Saldana? Florida student arrested over alleged bomb threat while naming Netanyahu(Pexel - representational image)

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Saldana,, a student at Florida International University, allegedly made "a threat to kill or do bodily harm to individuals regarding a scheduled event on Friday, April 10, 2026, via a WhatsApp group chat," according to an arrest report, nbcmiami.com reported. She was arrested on April 16 near a parking garage on the Modesto Maidique campus, JFEED reported.

According to the arrest report, Saldana sent the message on Wednesday to a group chat with several people, and the location of the incident is listed as FIU's campus.

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{{^usCountry}} "The defendant did so in a manner in which it may be viewed by another person and intended the threat to be a true threat," the report stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The defendant did so in a manner in which it may be viewed by another person and intended the threat to be a true threat," the report stated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to campus police, they arrested Saldana at an address that corresponds to a parking garage on 8th Street and 109th Avenue. She admitted that she sent the messages and was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to campus police, they arrested Saldana at an address that corresponds to a parking garage on 8th Street and 109th Avenue. She admitted that she sent the messages and was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. {{/usCountry}}

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According to JFEED, Saldana allegedly wrote in a 215-member WhatsApp group for capstone students, “Netanyahu, if you can hear me, drop some bonbons for us Capstone students in Ocean Bank Convocation Center.”

Investigators believe “bonbons” was a coded reference to bombs. She allegedly also wrote that “there is going to be a bomb in the Ocean Bank Convocation Center and it was going to be Jonathan’s fault,” referring to another student in the chat.

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Saldana faces a second-degree felony charge of making written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

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The messages were posted during discussions about a scheduled capstone event at FIU’s Ocean Bank Convocation Center. FIU police began investigating after other students reported the posts. Saldana later described the messages as a “dumb joke” aimed at expressing frustration and possibly getting the event rescheduled.

She later even edited the post and added an apologetic “I sowwy :(”.

Judge Mindy S. Glazer set bail at $5,000 in bond court. The judge ruled that the messages constituted a credible threat despite defense arguments that it was meant as a joke.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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