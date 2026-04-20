Who is Gabriela Saldana? Florida student arrested over alleged bomb threat while naming Netanyahu, ‘Drop some bonbons’
Authorities reportedly interpreted Gabriela Saldana’s messages as a bomb threat targeting a campus event.
A 23-year-old Florida International University (FIU) student was arrested after she posted messages about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a university group chat. Authorities reportedly interpreted Gabriela Saldana’s messages as a bomb threat targeting a campus event.
Who is Gabriela Saldana and what is she accused of?
Saldana,, a student at Florida International University, allegedly made "a threat to kill or do bodily harm to individuals regarding a scheduled event on Friday, April 10, 2026, via a WhatsApp group chat," according to an arrest report, nbcmiami.com reported. She was arrested on April 16 near a parking garage on the Modesto Maidique campus, JFEED reported.
According to the arrest report, Saldana sent the message on Wednesday to a group chat with several people, and the location of the incident is listed as FIU's campus.
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"The defendant did so in a manner in which it may be viewed by another person and intended the threat to be a true threat," the report stated.{{/usCountry}}
"The defendant did so in a manner in which it may be viewed by another person and intended the threat to be a true threat," the report stated.{{/usCountry}}
According to campus police, they arrested Saldana at an address that corresponds to a parking garage on 8th Street and 109th Avenue. She admitted that she sent the messages and was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.{{/usCountry}}
According to campus police, they arrested Saldana at an address that corresponds to a parking garage on 8th Street and 109th Avenue. She admitted that she sent the messages and was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.{{/usCountry}}
According to JFEED, Saldana allegedly wrote in a 215-member WhatsApp group for capstone students, “Netanyahu, if you can hear me, drop some bonbons for us Capstone students in Ocean Bank Convocation Center.”
Investigators believe “bonbons” was a coded reference to bombs. She allegedly also wrote that “there is going to be a bomb in the Ocean Bank Convocation Center and it was going to be Jonathan’s fault,” referring to another student in the chat.
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Saldana faces a second-degree felony charge of making written threats to kill or do bodily harm.
The messages were posted during discussions about a scheduled capstone event at FIU’s Ocean Bank Convocation Center. FIU police began investigating after other students reported the posts. Saldana later described the messages as a “dumb joke” aimed at expressing frustration and possibly getting the event rescheduled.
She later even edited the post and added an apologetic “I sowwy :(”.
Judge Mindy S. Glazer set bail at $5,000 in bond court. The judge ruled that the messages constituted a credible threat despite defense arguments that it was meant as a joke.