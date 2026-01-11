Who is Gale Brophy? All on ex-husband, wealth as she claims she was ‘manhandled’ out of Taja Abitbol’s party

Reality TV personality and Palm Beach socialite Gale Brophy alleged she was “manhandled” while being escorted out of a party hosted by Members Only: Palm Beach star Taja Abitbol. Speaking on a TMZ podcast, Brophy denied being intoxicated and claimed she was bullied during the December incident, which was captured in video footage later. Gale Brophy is portrayed on Netflix’s Members Only: Palm Beach as an influential figure with deep roots in the elite Florida enclave. (@gale_brophy/ Instagram)

In the clip, Brophy is seen leaving the event alongside security guards, asking them to keep their hands off her. She told TMZ the situation was serious enough that she has considered potential legal action, including claims of elder abuse, though no lawsuit has been filed so far.

Abitbol has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Longtime Palm Beach socialite Gale Brophy is portrayed on Netflix’s Members Only: Palm Beach as an influential figure with deep roots in the elite Florida enclave. Netflix’s Tudum described her as a Palm Beach socialite for decades, known for a “coveted Rolodex of everybody who’s anybody.”

On the show, Brophy is positioned as a mentor and power broker, even symbolically passing a “queen” baton to another cast member.

Beyond reality TV, Brophy has a long business résumé. She is the CEO and sole owner of Estates By Brophy, a hospitality company that operates two five-star luxury estates in New York’s Catskill Mountains, marketed as an alternative to the Hamptons, reported The Tab.

She also spent decades in thoroughbred horse racing and was the co-owner of 1991 Kentucky Derby winner Strike the Gold, reported The Mirror.

Husband, family, net worth According to SoapCentral, Brophy was previously married to Wall Street executive B. Giles Brophy. The couple divorced in 1992 and share one son.

There is no verified public reporting confirming that Gale Brophy is currently married.

There is no officially verified net worth figure for Brophy. Entertainment and reality-TV publications have described her as one of the wealthier figures on Members Only: Palm Beach, citing her real estate holdings, hospitality business and past horse-racing investments. Any estimates circulating online are speculative and not based on confirmed financial disclosures.