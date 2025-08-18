Who is Harjinder Singh, the driver involved in the fatal Florida truck crash that left 3 dead?

A truck accident in Florida's St. Lucie County has left three people dead. Now, the driver of the crash on August 12 has been identified as one Harjinder Singh, Fox 13 reported. Harjinder Singh will be deported at the end of the proceedings against him. Image for representation(Unsplash)

State troopers have obtained a criminal arrest warrant for the driver, and Singh will be deported at the end of the proceedings against him.

Here's what to know about Harjinder Singh, the accident he was involved in, and the backlash online.

Who is Harjinder Singh?

Singh was behind the wheel when the accident took place, and investigators have uncovered that he entered the US illegally. Singh crossed the Mexico border illegally in 2018, the Florida Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) said. He, then, got a Commercial Driver's License in California.

How did Harjinder Singh get into an accident?

Singh, as per the FLHSMV, was driving ‘recklessly, and without regard for the safety of others’. He tried to take a U-turn in an unauthorized area.

“As a result of his actions, the three occupants of the mini-van are now deceased,” the statement added.

Also Read | Who was Roberto Carlos Montoya? Man dies while fleeing ICE raid in Los Angeles

Dave Krener, executive director of FLHSMV said, “The actions taken by the Defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal. Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever. Harjinder Singh is in custody on state vehicular homicide charges and immigration violations. He will no longer be able to damage and destroy the lives of Floridians and visitors. At the conclusion of his state charges, he will be deported. The Florida Highway Patrol remains committed to enforcing both state and federal law to ensure that people that are a danger to others face justice behind bars.”

How social media reacted to Harjinder Singh's accident

There's been a lot of outrage on social media, especially since it came to light that Singh had entered the country illegally.

“Illegal took the lives of three people by making an illegal U-Turn with a truck in Florida on Tuesday…This tragedy was avoidable,” said one.

“It’s now being reported that the driver Harjinder Singh entered the US illegally in 2018, but was still able to get a CDL in the state of California. We have illegal immigrants driving 18-wheelers on American highways. Mass deportations now,” added another.

Yet another noted, “I hope the family of the 3 killed sues @CAgovernor and the State of CA!”