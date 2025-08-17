Who is Brittney Mae Lyon? California babysitter gets 100 years in prison for providing boyfriend with girls to molest

A California babysitter who admitted taking girls to her boyfriend and molesting the kids, with one being as young as three years old, was sentenced to 100 years in jail. Brittney Mae Lyon, who specialised in taking care of special needs children, used her services to sexually abuse her victims and provide them to her boyfriend, Samuel Cabrera. Brittney Mae Lyon, who is sentenced to 100 years in prison for providing her boyfriend with young girls to sexually abuse. (Screengrab (X))

According to San Diego County District Attorney DA Summer Stephan, the 31-year-old procured at least “four young girls for her boyfriend to molest.” She also participated in some of the disturbing acts with Cabrera.

“Two girls were 7 and the others were just 3 years of age. Two had an autism diagnosis, one was non-verbal,” the DA said in a Facebook post.

What are the charges?

“Lyon was sentenced today to 100 years-to-life in prison after pleading guilty in May to two felony counts of lewd act upon a child and two counts of forcible lewd act upon a child. She also admitted the allegations of kidnapping, residential burglary and to sexually assaulting multiple victims. Her co-defendant, Cabrera, was previously convicted by a jury in 2019 and sentenced to eight life terms without parole in 2021,” the DA said in the social media post.

How did the abuse come to light?

The mother of a seven-year-old girl contacted the police when her daughter told her that she didn’t want to go anywhere with Lyon. Later, she told her mom about the harrowing ordeal she faced.

“Police found a double-locked box in his [Samuel Cabrera] car containing six computer hard drives with hundreds of videos depicting Lyon and Cabrera sexually abusing the children, and at times, drugging or assaulting them, using extreme cruelty and brutality. In addition to the videos of the young victims, there were dozens of videos that Lyon had taken surreptitiously of women and girls in changing rooms at clothing stores, bathrooms and locker rooms at various North County businesses.”

“Now, it’s time for the state to do its job and honor that sentence for the sake of the victims. Shamefully, a loophole in California law could allow Lyon to walk free after serving less than a third of her sentence.” Stephan said, referring to the elder parole law.

What is elder parole law?

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, some convicts, reaching 50 years of age, are eligible for elderly parole after they have been incarcerated at least 20 years.

Though Lyon is sentenced to a 100 years-to-life in prison, she may end serving just 28 years, a fraction of the life sentence, if she is granted elder parole after reaching the age of 50.