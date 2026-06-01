Who is Heather McComb? James Van Der Beek's ex-wife marries Scott Michael Campbell three months after his death

Heather McComb has announced her joyful wedding news merely three months following the heartbreaking loss of her former spouse, James Van Der Beek.

Heather McComb ties the knot in Montana three months after the passing of ex-husband James Van Der Beek, celebrating love and blessings with family and friends at an unforgettable ceremony.

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The 49-year-old actress wed actor Scott Michael Campbell during a private ceremony in Missoula, Montana, this past weekend, in the presence of family and close friends.

Heather McComb shares heartfelt message, thanks family and friends

In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, Heather revealed the delightful news, accompanied by a slideshow of images capturing moments from their special day.

"Yesterday @scottmichaelcampbell and I under the covenant of God got officially married by my beautiful sister Essence Atkins surrounded by the people we love most in the world in our most favorite city Missoula Montana," she mentioned.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our hearts are full and humbled by all of the love that we were surrounded by. God is so good,” Heather McComb continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our hearts are full and humbled by all of the love that we were surrounded by. God is so good,” Heather McComb continued. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Thank you to all of our family and friends who traveled from all over the country to be with us. Thank you Jesus the way maker miracle worker!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Thank you to all of our family and friends who traveled from all over the country to be with us. Thank you Jesus the way maker miracle worker!” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The newlywed also conveyed appreciation to all those who contributed to making the celebration so unforgettable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The newlywed also conveyed appreciation to all those who contributed to making the celebration so unforgettable. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "You all made it so special and a truly magical weekend that we will never forget," she stated. "We are sitting here counting our many blessings. Thank you to everyone who made this so special for us!" James Van Der Beek's tragic passing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "You all made it so special and a truly magical weekend that we will never forget," she stated. "We are sitting here counting our many blessings. Thank you to everyone who made this so special for us!" James Van Der Beek's tragic passing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The celebratory event occurs merely three months after the tragic passing of James Van Der Beek, the star of Dawson's Creek, who succumbed to stage three colorectal cancer at the age of 48 on February 11. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The celebratory event occurs merely three months after the tragic passing of James Van Der Beek, the star of Dawson's Creek, who succumbed to stage three colorectal cancer at the age of 48 on February 11. {{/usCountry}}

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Heather and James were wed from 2003 until their divorce in 2010, maintaining a cordial relationship in the years that ensued.

In the wake of his death, Heather expressed her sorrow through a heartfelt tribute to her ex-husband on social media, stating that she was "heartbroken over the loss of beloved James."

She further expressed that she felt "especially heartbroken" for his wife Kimberly and their six children.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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