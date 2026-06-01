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Who is Heather McComb? James Van Der Beek's ex-wife marries Scott Michael Campbell three months after his death

Heather McComb marries Scott Michael Campbell just 3 months after the death of her ex-husband, James Van Der Beek, in a private ceremony in Missoula, Montana.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 06:16 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Heather McComb has announced her joyful wedding news merely three months following the heartbreaking loss of her former spouse, James Van Der Beek.

Heather McComb ties the knot in Montana three months after the passing of ex-husband James Van Der Beek, celebrating love and blessings with family and friends at an unforgettable ceremony.

The 49-year-old actress wed actor Scott Michael Campbell during a private ceremony in Missoula, Montana, this past weekend, in the presence of family and close friends.

Heather McComb shares heartfelt message, thanks family and friends

In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, Heather revealed the delightful news, accompanied by a slideshow of images capturing moments from their special day.

"Yesterday @scottmichaelcampbell and I under the covenant of God got officially married by my beautiful sister Essence Atkins surrounded by the people we love most in the world in our most favorite city Missoula Montana," she mentioned.

Also Read: Joe Negri's cause of death: How did Mister Rogers Neighborhood star die at 99?

Heather and James were wed from 2003 until their divorce in 2010, maintaining a cordial relationship in the years that ensued.

In the wake of his death, Heather expressed her sorrow through a heartfelt tribute to her ex-husband on social media, stating that she was "heartbroken over the loss of beloved James."

She further expressed that she felt "especially heartbroken" for his wife Kimberly and their six children.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Who is Heather McComb? James Van Der Beek's ex-wife marries Scott Michael Campbell three months after his death
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