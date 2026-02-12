James Van Der Beek family: Who is his wife, Kimberly? All on the 'Dawson's Creek' actor's children

James Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, confirmed in a post on Instagram that the 'Dawson's Creek' actor has passed away. His death has put the lives of his wife and their six children in focus. James Van Der Beek was 48. James Van Der Beek (L) and Kimberly Van Der Beek with their children (R). (James Van Der Beek on Instagram)

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," Kimberly Van Der Beek wrote. "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come.

"For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," the statement added. Notably, a cause of death was not mentioned though the actor had revealed in 2024 that he was suffering from stage 3 colorectal cancer.

In this article we will look at what we know about Kimberly Van Der Beek and her family with late actor, James Van Der Beek.

Who Is Kimberly Van Der Beek, James Van Der Beek's Wife? Kimberly Van Der Beek is a business consultant, per reports. She served as a former associate producer on the 2010 documentary 'Teenage Paparazzo'. She met James during a group trip to Israel in 2009, shortly after his divorce from actress Heather McComb, and they married in an intimate ceremony in Tel Aviv on August 1, 2010.

James Van Der Beek has repeatedly acknowledged the support that Kimberly has lent during his cancer battle. The actor once recalled how she "saved his life" once. They lived in Texas.

James And Kimberly Van Der Beek Children The couple has endured challenges as parents, including two miscarriages. They have six children, four daughters, two sons. Their eldest daughter, Olivia, was born in 2010, shortly after their marriage. Their eldest son, Joshua was born in 2012, followed by their daughters, Annabel in 2015, Emilia in 2016 and Gwendolyn in 2021. Their youngest is son Jeremiah, per reports.

He had revealed during his cancer battle how his wife, children and the five dogs were important to him. In August 2025, he said: "When I was getting treatment and away from the beautiful cacophony of six kids and 36 acres and five dogs and a bearded dragon and the beautiful chaos that is my life, in the quiet, I realized how negatively I was talking to myself."