James Van Der Beek shares the reason behind missing Dawson’s Creek reunion: ‘Not cancer-related’

James Van Der Beek has opened up about his absence at the recent Dawson’s Creek reunion on Broadway. The actor assured fans that this was completely unrelated to his cancer diagnosis, TODAY reported. James Van Der Beek opened up about his absence from Dawson’s Creek reunion(Instagram/vanderjames)

The 48-year-old revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. In September this year, fans got concerned when Van Der Beek skipped attending the Dawson’s Creek reunion in person and instead featured in a video.

James Van Der Beek talks about the Dawson's Creek reunion

Speaking to TODAY at his ranch in Texas, Van Der Beek said that he considered himself “really fortunate in an unfortunate diagnosis.”

He said that his absence was "not cancer-related,” adding that he did not attend the event in September after being “hit with some stomach bugs,” which even caused him to lose weight.

However, the actor stated that he feels "much, much better" now than he did a couple of months ago.

“It's been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be. It's required more of me — more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had," Van Der Beek said during the interview. He stated that this made him realize how strong he is, and now he feels good. The actor had also shared an Instagram post apologizing for missing the reunion.

See his post here:

James Van Der Beek on cancer diagnosis

Van Der Beek shared that he continued to receive treatment for cancer and “trying a bunch of stuff." But he did not share the therapies he has undergone so far. Van Der Beek said that his cancer diagnosis came as a shock, since he never expected anything like this.

He said, “I was so healthy, was in amazing cardiovascular shape. I was doing the cold plunges, and the saunas, and the intermittent fasting and all of it”.

After realizing a change in his bowel habits and not feeling good, Van Der Beek said he sought an appointment and asked for a colonoscopy. Later on, the doctor told him that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Also read: King Charles III speaks about his cancer treatment, recovery on TV show promoting early screening

“I went into shock. I really don't think I knew what to do. Neither did my wife. And we drove home in silence. And part of me wanted to panic. Part of me wanted to just freak out. But then another part of my brain was like, ‘You don't know enough yet, ’” the actor recalled in the interview.