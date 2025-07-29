Who is Holly? Vivek Ramaswamy provides update on white woman assaulted in Cincinnati

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate for the Ohio gubernatorial race, provided an update on the woman assaulted in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, July 27. In the update posted on his X account on Monday, Ramaswamy identified the victim as Holly. Some reports claim that her full name is Holly Morgan, but that remains unconfirmed, as of now. Holly, the woman assaulted in Cincinnati. (Vivek Ramaswamy/ X)

Vivek Ramaswamy said that he has spoken to Holly and alleged that she told him local or state officials have not yet reached out to her regarding the incident, and expressed concern about the safety of residents in Cincinnati. He called out the city authorities and the local police for not attending to Holly.

"I spoke to Holly earlier today (the woman tragically assaulted in Cincinnati this weekend)," Ramaswamy wrote. "She’s a single working mom who went to a friend’s birthday party. It’s unconscionable that there were no police present in that area of Cincinnati on a Friday night, or even an ambulance to take her to the hospital.

"Holly said not a single local or state official had yet reached out as of earlier this afternoon, other than one police detective. Leftists like to lecture about ‘systemic injustice’ while thugs turn our turn cities into war zones. I’m done with their excuses."

The incident resulted from a violent brawl on late Friday night and early Saturday morning in Cincinnati's Fourth and Elm Streets. A white couple was attacked by a mob and the video of it was shared on social media, going instantly viral and garnering millions of views.

In the viral video, the man can be seen being repeatedly beaten by the mob, while the woman, Holly, tries to intervene. In the process, she also gets beaten up by the mob, and the video shows her unconscious and bleeding from the nose.

The incident has sparked outrage, especially owing to the fact that the victims are white and the perpetrators are a crowd of mostly white people. Cincinnati police are actively investigating; five suspects have already been charged, with more arrests anticipated. The charges remain sealed.