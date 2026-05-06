Who is Jane Fonda? All on Ted Turner's 2021 divorce settlement with Hollywood icon

Ted Turner, the billionaire media tycoon who established CNN and played a pivotal role in transforming modern television, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 87.

Ted Turner and actress Jane Fonda were captured together while leaving the Elysee Palace on May 18, 1994 in Paris. CNN announced on May 6, 2026, that pioneering CNN founder Turner has died at age 87. (Photo by PASCAL PAVANI / AFP)(AFP)

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Throughout the years, Turner developed an extensive empire that encompassed cable networks like TBS and TNT, while also making a significant impact on professional sports through his ownership of the Atlanta Braves.

Renowned for his audacious personality and readiness to embrace risks, he revolutionized both the delivery of news—by launching the first 24-hour cable news channel—and the marketing of sports teams to a national audience. His larger-than-life character, along with his marriages to prominent individuals such as actress Jane Fonda, solidified his status as one of the most recognizable media personalities of his time.

Also Read: Ted Turner dies at 87: What was media mogul and CNN founder's net worth? All we know about his wealth

Ted Turner's three marriages turn into divorces

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{{^usCountry}} He was married three times during his lifetime—to Julia Gale Nye, Jane Shirley Smith, and Jane Fonda—and fathered five children from these unions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was married three times during his lifetime—to Julia Gale Nye, Jane Shirley Smith, and Jane Fonda—and fathered five children from these unions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Turner entered into matrimony with his first spouse, Julia (Judy) Gale Nye, in 1960. This union endured for several years before concluding in divorce in 1964. They were blessed with two children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turner entered into matrimony with his first spouse, Julia (Judy) Gale Nye, in 1960. This union endured for several years before concluding in divorce in 1964. They were blessed with two children. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 1965, Turner wed Jane Shirley Smith, initiating a partnership that would span over twenty years. The couple ultimately divorced in 1988 after approximately two decades of marriage. Together, they had three children. Ted Turner and Jane Fonda's wedding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 1965, Turner wed Jane Shirley Smith, initiating a partnership that would span over twenty years. The couple ultimately divorced in 1988 after approximately two decades of marriage. Together, they had three children. Ted Turner and Jane Fonda's wedding {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Turner’s most notable marriage was to actress and activist Jane Fonda, whom he wed in 1991. This relationship garnered significant attention due to their celebrity status and influence across various domains, uniting two of the most recognizable public figures of that time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turner’s most notable marriage was to actress and activist Jane Fonda, whom he wed in 1991. This relationship garnered significant attention due to their celebrity status and influence across various domains, uniting two of the most recognizable public figures of that time. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple was married for approximately ten years before their divorce in 2001, and they did not have any children together. Their relationship unfolded largely in the public eye during a time when Turner’s media empire was on the rise and Fonda was actively engaged in her film and activism career, ensuring that both individuals remained in the limelight.

Their marriage also illustrated a broader blend of personalities and priorities that characterized both of their careers. Turner, recognized for his candid and often unpredictable demeanor, stood in contrast to Fonda’s shifting emphasis on activism and spirituality, a dynamic frequently highlighted in the media coverage of their relationship.

Even after their separation, the relationship continued to be a significant aspect of Turner’s personal life. He later expressed publicly the importance of the marriage, referring to Fonda as one of the most significant relationships he had—emphasizing how closely intertwined his personal life and public persona were during that time.

Ted Turner's divorce settlement with Jane Fonda

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Citing reports, Celebrity Net Worth reported that Ted paid Jane more than $100 million in liquid assets, which included cash and stock, just prior to the merger of his company with AOL at the height of the dot-com bubble. Additionally, she acquired several significant real estate properties, including a 2,500-acre ranch. However, despite the apparent magnitude of this transaction, a single 2,500-acre ranch represented only a minuscule portion of Ted Turner's extensive portfolio.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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