A Secret Service employee has been arrested and placed on leave after allegedly being caught masturbating in front of guests at a Miami hotel. 33-year-old John Spillman was charged with indecent exposure for an incident that took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport and Convention Center on Sunday night, May 3, according to court records and WSVN.

Who is John Spillman? Secret Service employee, 33, arrested for exposing himself to guests at Miami hotel

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Guests at the hotel told investigators that they were in the hotel lobby around midnight when Spillman followed them to their room, an arrest report revealed. The guests then spotted him “masturbating next to their room” on the sixth floor. They then called hotel security.

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When security arrived, they found Spillman with his “pants lowered and masturbating,” investigators wrote in the document.

Who is John Spillman?

Spillman, from Marble Falls, Texas, is based in Washington, DC, the New York Post reported. He was even in South Florida for a security perimeter screening detail at Trump National Doral for President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to the 2026 PGA Cadillac Championship.

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{{^usCountry}} Spillman was off-duty during the alleged incident. The Secret Service has placed him on leave pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spillman was off-duty during the alleged incident. The Secret Service has placed him on leave pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The alleged conduct is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and integrity that I demand of our personnel,” Secret Service Chief Richard Macauley said in a statement, per the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The alleged conduct is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and integrity that I demand of our personnel,” Secret Service Chief Richard Macauley said in a statement, per the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This agency takes these matters with the utmost seriousness; consequently, the individual has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of this criminal matter and a complete and thorough internal investigation,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This agency takes these matters with the utmost seriousness; consequently, the individual has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of this criminal matter and a complete and thorough internal investigation,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Spillman has been booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and ordered held on a $1,000 bond, inmate records show. He is due back in court on May 27.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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