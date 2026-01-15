Who are the 3 Venezuelan migrant suspects in second Minneapolis ICE shooting? Details out

Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis was identified as the Venezuelan migrant who was involved in a violent confrontation in Minneapolis with an ICE officer. The shooting incident occurred at approximately 6:50 PM CT on Wednesday during a targeted traffic stop aimed at Sosa-Celis. According to ICE, the illegal alien attempted to evade arrest by fleeing in his vehicle, crashing into a parked car, and continuing his escape on foot. Three Venezuelan migrants were arrested in Minneapolis on Wednesday (DHS)

In a statement, the DHS stated that Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis entered the United States in 2022.

An officer pursued Sosa-Celis and attempted to take him into custody, but the situation quickly escalated. ICE said Sosa-Celis resisted arrest and violently assaulted the officer.

During the struggle, two additional individuals emerged from a nearby apartment and joined the attack, striking the officer with a snow shovel and a broom handle.

As the officer was being overwhelmed, authorities said Sosa-Celis broke free and began hitting the officer with a shovel or broomstick. Believing his life was in danger, the officer fired a defensive shot, striking Sosa-Celis in the leg. All three suspects fled back into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside before being arrested by ICE.

Both the injured officer and Sosa-Celis were transported to the hospital. ICE confirmed that all three individuals are now in custody.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sharply condemned the attack and placed blame on Minnesota’s political leadership.

“What we saw last night in Minneapolis was an attempted murder of federal law enforcement. Our officer was ambushed and attacked by three individuals who beat him with snow shovels and the handles of brooms. Fearing for his life, the officer fired a defensive shot,” Noem said. “Mayor Frey and Governor Walz have to get their city under control. They are encouraging impeding and assault against our law enforcement which is a federal crime, a felony. This is putting the people of Minnesota in harm’s way."

DHS said the assault occurred amid continued resistance by state and local leaders to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

“This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, continue to refuse cooperation with federal efforts to arrest and remove violent criminal illegal aliens from their communities,” the agency said.

The department also warned of a dramatic rise in violence against federal officers.

“The hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end. Federal law enforcement officers are facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers.”

Suspect details Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, a Venezuelan national, illegally entered the US in August 2022. He has prior convictions for driving without a license and was arrested twice for giving a false name to a peace officer. ICE said Minnesota authorities released him before the agency could lodge a detainer.

Alfredo Alejandro Ajorna, also from Venezuela, entered the US illegally in May 2023. After failing to appear for his immigration hearing, he received a final order of removal from an immigration judge.

Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez-Ledezma, a Venezuelan national who entered the US illegally in May 2023, was designated by the Biden administration as a non-enforcement priority, according to ICE.