Who is Kaegan Jude Solet? Search underway for ‘person of interest’ in Houma, Louisiana stabbings that left 4 dead

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has confirmed that a man has been identified as a suspect in a series of stabbings in Houma, Louisiana, that left four people dead and a juvenile critically injured. Kaegan Jude Solet has been identified as a person of interest in the crime.

Who is Kaegan Jude Solet? ‘Person of interest’ identified in Houma, Louisiana stabbings that left 4 dead (Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said that deputies initially responded to the 200 block of Ashland Drive, where they found a juvenile suffering from apparent stab wounds. The individual was flown by Acadian Ambulance Service Air Med to an out-of-area hospital. They remain in critical condition.

Also Read | Kitchen knives, 4-minute standoff, failed tasers: What we know about NYC Times Square stabbing

Amid the investigation, deputies found several deceased victims inside nearby homes, police said. At least four victims were pronounced dead.

Who is Kaegan Jude Solet?

Not much has been revealed about Solet except that he is 47 years old and is from Houma. He is currently at large.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The investigation is now active and ongoing. Detectives are “gathering evidence and developing information surrounding the incidents,” according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation is now active and ongoing. Detectives are “gathering evidence and developing information surrounding the incidents,” according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook, “Sheriff Soignet asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of this person to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.”

Also Read | Houma stabbings: 4 dead, juvenile critically injured in series of attacks in Louisiana; sheriff’s office shares details

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post clarified, “The identification of a person of interest does not constitute an arrest or criminal charge.”

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office added that more details will be released as they become available.