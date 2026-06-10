Who is Kayla Hayes? Karmelo Anthony’s mother pleads all-non-Black jury to ‘have mercy on my son’

Kayla Hayes, the mother of Karmelo Anthony, made a heartfelt plea for leniency before a jury in Collin County, which subsequently sentenced her 19-year-old son to 35 years in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. This sentence was delivered on Tuesday, June 9, shortly after Anthony was convicted of murder for the fatal stabbing that occurred during a high school track meet in Frisco in April 2025.

Karmelo Anthony sentenced to 35 years for stabbing Austin Metcalf.(AP)

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During the sentencing phase of the trial, Hayes urged the jury to exhibit compassion towards her son, portraying him as a young man filled with remorse. “He is my oldest, my firstborn, and he will always be my baby,” she stated, as reported by Texas Public Radio. “I love him very much.”

When questioned about her belief regarding her son's feelings of regret over the incident, Hayes responded: "Yes, I know my son. He is very sorry for what he did."

Following this, she made a heartfelt plea to the panel during her testimony, “Please have mercy on my son.”

Also Read: Did Karmelo Anthony's family buy a house with GiveSendGo fundraiser money? Fact-checking rumors after guilty verdict

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{{^usCountry}} Karmelo Anthony case: Here's what went wrong {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karmelo Anthony case: Here's what went wrong {{/usCountry}}

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This case originates from an altercation that took place during a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco in April 2025. According to investigators, the conflict initiated beneath a team tent where athletes had sought refuge from adverse weather conditions and culminated in Metcalf being stabbed in the chest.

Following the incident, Anthony was apprehended and asserted that he had acted in self-defense. Throughout the trial, prosecutors maintained that Anthony had threatened Metcalf before deliberately taking his life, whereas defense attorneys argued that he was merely defending himself.

During the nearly weeklong trial, testimony revealed that Anthony was seated beneath the Memorial High School tent, which had been erected in the bleachers for athletes from various schools. Witnesses reported that Metcalf and others persistently instructed Anthony to vacate the area, resulting in a confrontation that escalated.

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This case has garnered national attention and sparked discussions regarding race, particularly given that Anthony is Black and Metcalf is white. In the wake of the 35-year sentence, Angela Luckey, the president of the NAACP chapter in Grand Prairie, expressed concerns about the all-non-Black jury and advocated for enhanced oversight of student-athletes during school events, as reported by CBC.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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