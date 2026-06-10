Who is Margo Martin? 5 things to know about Donald Trump's 'White House influencer' and trusted aide

Margo Martin has become one of the most recognizable people working behind the scenes in President Donald Trump’s White House. While she is rarely the focus of headlines, her videos and photos of Trump are seen by millions of people every day. Martin serves as a special assistant to the president and communications adviser, helping share moments from inside the White House directly with the public. According to a Daily Mail report, her content has generated billions of views across social media platforms. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Martin’s work has helped shape how people see the president outside traditional news coverage.

Margo Martin White House Influencer(Margomcafee/Instagram)

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Unlike traditional White House media teams, Margo Martin often uses her iPhone to capture candid moments involving Donald Trump. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told theDaily Mail that Martin’s content has generated billions of views across social media platforms. Her videos are frequently used by television networks and news outlets, helping shape how many people see the president’s day-to-day activities.

Here are 5 things to know about her:

Margo Martin was born in Dallas, Texas. She later attended Texas Christian University before joining the first Trump administration as a press aide in 2019. She currently serves as a special assistant to President Donald Trump and his communications adviser. Many political strategists have described her as the first “White House influencer” because of her strong social media presence. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised Martin’s work in comments to Daily Mail, saying, “If you collectively add every clip she’s ever posted on X and Instagram, I would imagine it’s generated billions of views and millions of dollars in earned media for the president.” Digital strategist Alex Lorusso told Daily Mail that Martin’s videos often show natural moments around Donald Trump. He said, “She regularly captures candid moments that speak for themselves.” Outside politics, Martin has been in a relationship with former professional lacrosse player, Brock Sorensen. According to theDaily Mail, the couple met in Palm Beach after Martin moved there following Donald Trump’s first term in office. They celebrated two years together in April 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Margo Martin’s rise from a press aide to one of Donald Trump’s most trusted communications figures has made her an important part of the current White House media strategy. Her behind-the-scenes videos continue to attract large audiences and have created a new model for political communication in the social media era. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Margo Martin’s rise from a press aide to one of Donald Trump’s most trusted communications figures has made her an important part of the current White House media strategy. Her behind-the-scenes videos continue to attract large audiences and have created a new model for political communication in the social media era. {{/usCountry}}

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