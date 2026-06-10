What are Trump UFC coins? Medallions selling for up to $12,000 amid White House match

Trump-branded commemorative coins tied to an upcoming UFC event at the White House are being sold for as much as $12,000, according to The Washington Times. The move is drawing attention to a new wave of merchandise linked to the president and the high-profile sporting event.

Construction continues on a temporary arena that will host the UFC Freedom 250 fight card at the White House in Washington, DC.(REUTERS)

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The products, marketed as “medallions” or collectible coins, are being sold through a website called RealTrumpCoins.com. The coins are connected to a UFC event scheduled to take place on the White House South Lawn this weekend.

What are Trump UFC coins?

The collection includes multiple versions priced between roughly $250 and $11,999.99. The coins vary in size, ranging from smaller fractional-ounce pieces to larger 5-ounce collectibles, depending on the price tier.

The Washington Times reported that all four coin designs feature a “250” emblem, while most also include an image of Donald Trump. Some versions are packaged in protective cases that include UFC branding and references to UFC CEO Dana White.

The promotional messaging describes the medallions as part of a celebration of America’s 250th anniversary and frames the release as a “defining patriotic moment” linking the presidency with UFC.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Hunter Biden defends Jill Biden, accuses Jake Tapper of ignoring Trump family scandals: ‘Focused on attacking my…’ Why are they selling for up to $12,000? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Hunter Biden defends Jill Biden, accuses Jake Tapper of ignoring Trump family scandals: ‘Focused on attacking my…’ Why are they selling for up to $12,000? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The highest-priced coins are being marketed as premium collectibles, with the most expensive version listed at nearly $12,000. MS NOW reported that the timing of the sales is closely tied to the UFC event at the White House, which is also scheduled to coincide with Trump’s 80th birthday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The highest-priced coins are being marketed as premium collectibles, with the most expensive version listed at nearly $12,000. MS NOW reported that the timing of the sales is closely tied to the UFC event at the White House, which is also scheduled to coincide with Trump’s 80th birthday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Profits from the coin sales are expected to benefit DTTM Operations LLC, the Trump organization that manages licensing and intellectual property tied to the Trump brand. The company is overseen by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Profits from the coin sales are expected to benefit DTTM Operations LLC, the Trump organization that manages licensing and intellectual property tied to the Trump brand. The company is overseen by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. {{/usCountry}}

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The White House has stated that the president is not directly involved in managing his family’s business while in office.

Also Read: Crypto, golf, real estate: Where is Trump’s fortune coming from in his second term?

Controversy around the White House UFC event

The UFC event itself has criticism over concerns about commercialization and the blending of politics and private business. Questions have also been raised about Trump’s financial stake in UFC’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

NBC News has reported that while general admission tickets to the event are free, sponsorship packages, including ringside access, have been sold for up to $1.5 million.

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A lawsuit filed by a Democratic-aligned watchdog group has also sought to block the event, arguing it functions as a financial opportunity for private parties, according to court filings cited in reports.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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