Crypto, golf, real estate: Where is Trump’s fortune coming from in his second term?

As Donald Trump continues his second term as the US president, attention is turning to his business empire. Reporting from multiple international outlets shows that Trump’s wealth has continued to grow through a mix of cryptocurrency ventures, overseas real estate projects, golf properties and licensing deals. US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)

The scale and global reach of Trump-linked ventures during his second term are unprecedented in modern US political history, reported The New Yorker in December 2025.

However, the White House denies any conflict of interest.

Here’s a closer look at the main revenue streams behind Trump’s expanding fortune.

Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency has emerged as one of the most significant drivers of Trump-era wealth growth. Reuters reported on January 15 that Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding with SC Financial Technologies. It was described by regulators as an affiliate of World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s flagship crypto platform, to explore using its USD1 stablecoin for cross-border payments.

The deal marked one of the first publicly disclosed partnerships between a Trump-linked crypto venture and a sovereign state, according to Reuters.

World Liberty Financial, launched in 2024, has previously been linked to major transactions, including a $2 billion Binance investment using its stablecoin, Reuters reported earlier.

Trump and US special envoy Steve Witkoff are listed as “co-founder emeritus” on World Liberty’s website, with a note stating they were removed upon taking office.

The White House has denied that Trump’s crypto ventures influence US policy, despite ethics experts raising concerns.

Real estate The Trump Organization has also announced major real estate expansion in the Middle East. People magazine reported on January 13 that the company unveiled $7 billion in new Saudi Arabia projects, including a Trump-branded hotel, golf course and luxury “Trump Mansions” in Diriyah.

The development follows earlier announcements of a $3 billion Trump Plaza tower in Jeddah. Dar Global, the Trump Organization’s regional partner, said the Saudi projects are part of tourism investments backed by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.

Eric Trump, who has led public announcements for the family business, said the projects would set “a new standard” for luxury in the region, according to People.

Golf Golf remains a core pillar of Trump’s business empire. According to Decrypt’s June 2025 reporting and subsequent financial disclosures cited by Time magazine in December 2025, Trump continues to generate substantial income from golf clubs in the US. and abroad. And this is alongside branding and membership revenues.

Golf properties are among the assets that have produced steady cash flow, even as newer ventures fluctuate in value.

Media and licensing Trump’s wealth has also been bolstered by media and licensing income. Time reported in December 2025 that Trump earned millions from branded products including watches, guitars, sneakers, fragrances and endorsed Bibles ahead of and during his second term.

His social media company, Trump Media and Technology Group, was valued at around $2 billion by Forbes in September 2025, despite modest revenues and heavy losses, according to Time.

While the White House maintains that Trump complies with conflict-of-interest laws, watchdog groups continue to question whether presidential policy and private business interests are becoming increasingly intertwined.