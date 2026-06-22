Who is Mark Milk? Man freed by Kristi Noem from life sentence now charged in 14-year-old niece McKenna Wendel's death

Mark Milk, a South Dakota man who received a gubernatorial commutation from a life sentence for manslaughter, has been federally indicted in the drug-related death of his 14-year-old niece, McKenna Wendel, whose body was found in a creek weeks after she vanished.

Mark Milk, whose life sentence was commuted in 2023, now faces multiple federal charges. (South Dakota Department of Corrections)

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Milk, 51, of Sioux Falls, faces counts including distribution of cocaine resulting in death, transportation of a minor for criminal sexual activity, and conspiracy to conceal evidence, authorities announced this week.

Inside Mark Milk's past

Milk had been serving a life sentence for a 1993 manslaughter conviction in the stabbing death of Shawn Peneaux. He was only 19 at the time and had been involved in several altercations in the city of Winner that led to Peneaux's death, according to CBS News

In February 2023, then-Governor Kristi Noem commuted his life sentence. According to KELO-TV, Noem's order stated, “The application of Mark Milk for commutation of sentence having been presented to me, together with facts pertaining to this case, and it appearing there from that the ends of justice would be best served by granting the Commutation of Sentence requested.”

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{{^usCountry}} South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley later said the decision was “strictly Noem's,” adding, “It is fairly often that you see law enforcement oppose commutations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley later said the decision was “strictly Noem's,” adding, “It is fairly often that you see law enforcement oppose commutations.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Argus Leader, while asking for his sentence to be reduced, Milk told authorities that he had set aside some of the money he earned through work release for his nieces' college funds and valued the time he spent with them. A 2018 photo published by the outlet showed a 6-year-old McKenna sitting on Milk's lap during a family visit to prison. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Argus Leader, while asking for his sentence to be reduced, Milk told authorities that he had set aside some of the money he earned through work release for his nieces' college funds and valued the time he spent with them. A 2018 photo published by the outlet showed a 6-year-old McKenna sitting on Milk's lap during a family visit to prison. {{/usCountry}}

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McKenna was reported missing on March 13 and was last seen alive in Sioux Falls early the next day. Her body was found in a creek near Brookings on March 19. Around the time her body was found, Milk had been arrested on unrelated charges of driving while intoxicated and eluding police, according to People.

According to the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa, Milk has been charged with five crimes, though he was publicly flagged as a potential suspect during the months-long investigation. He was charged with drug distribution resulting in death, transporting a minor for criminal sexual activity, and trying to hide evidence from investigators. He is also accused of working with others to conceal evidence that could be used in official proceedings.

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His indictment states, “Furthermore, the death of M.W. resulted from the use of the controlled substance defendant possessed with the intent to distribute and distributed,” according to KELO-TV.

US Attorney for Northern Iowa, Ron Parsons, said, “The charges that we brought are the most serious, readily provable.” FBI Special Agent Gene Kowel added, “This is a horrific case. There are no cases that we investigate that are more heart-wrenching and more tragic than the ones that involve children or the death of a child.”

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Court records do not show attorney information for Milk and it's unclear if he has denied the allegations.

Prosecutors said a second suspect, 38-year-old Jon Rogness, has also been charged with conspiracy and accessory offenses for allegedly helping cover up the crimes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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